Updated Jan. 26, 2021, at 2:45 p.m. ET: Claudia Conway’s father, George Conway, finally weighed in on the conflict between his wife, Kellyanne Conway, and his daughter, in the most passive way possible. The lawyer tweeted a link to Claudia’s latest TikTok, saying she asked him to share it.

“This isn’t forced, this is coming completely from me, Claudia,” she says in this new video. “I have faith and I know that my mother would never put something like that on the internet. … My mom and I, we fight like mothers and daughters, but we also love like mothers and daughters, and I do love her. I will be taking a break from social media because we a really tired of being headlines.”

It remains to be seen whether the fans who have been looking for a way to help Claudia out of what they believe to be an abusive relationship actually believe that she made this video of her own will.

Our daughter Claudia asked me to tweet this statement for her. https://t.co/ilH7IFqERB — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 26, 2021

Original story, published Jan. 26, 2021, at 11:24 a.m. ET: The saga between 16-year-old Claudia Conway and her mother, former Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway, took another dramatic turn on Monday night. users reported that a topless photo of Claudia had appeared as a Fleet (an automatically disappearing post) on Kellyanne’s account. While the image and Claudia’s TikTok reaction to it have since been deleted, it’s renewed speculation that she is caught in an abusive situation at home.

On Monday, Claudia Conway recorded a couple of videos confirming that the photo was real and speculating that Kellyanne was the only person who would have had access to it. Whether that was out of revenge, by mistake, or a hack, she does not know.

“The picture is from months ago, and so I’m assuming that when my mom took my phone — anytime she’s taken it, because she takes it all the time, she took a picture of that,” she said in a video captured by Twitter user Leah McElrath. “So that was on her phone, and I guess she accidentally posted it or somebody hacked her, but nobody would ever have any photo like that. Ever. So, Kellyanne, you’re going to fucking jail.”

Claudia Conway after finding out from her TikTok followers that this photo was circulating on Twitter, part one: pic.twitter.com/2UqaySrxT7 — Leah McElrath 🏳️‍🌈 (@leahmcelrath) January 26, 2021

When Variety reached out to Twitter, a spokesperson said the incident was being investigated, and Kellyanne Conway could not be reached for comment by Variety or the Daily Mail.

Some have also said that Claudia posted comments in Morse code asking followers to “spread awareness” because she can’t.

kellyanne conway literally leaked her underage daughter’s nudes and now she’s on tiktok saying she’s scared and begging for help in MORSE CODE how is this real life someone help claudia conway pic.twitter.com/2a7RriaABQ — marianna (best ass on this app) (@itsmariannnna) January 26, 2021

This comes a week after Claudia posted a series of videos showing her mother screaming at her, as well as a visit from a police officer, all of which the teen has since deleted. If Kellyanne did post these photos, it is a very alarming sign that their relationship is only getting worse as time goes on.

Many on social media are attempting to reach out to various child-protection agencies to report both this Twitter incident and the abusive situation they believe Claudia to be in. We again stress that it is very difficult to prove any of this simply through Twitter and TikTok posts.

What is clear is that all of these videos are disturbing to children and adults who have endured their own abusive relationships. This is the one thing you do have control over: If you, or someone you know, is being abused, please call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-CHILD (1-800-422-4453). Encourage teens and children to turn to a trusted adult first, not strangers on social media, to get help out of a dangerous situation.