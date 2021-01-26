Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Céline Dion’s Birthday Message for Son René-Charles Has a Touching Reference to His Late Father

Every parent understands the joy and pride — and tugging at heartstrings — that comes with watching your children grow up in front of your eyes; It’s one of the most special parts of being a mother or father. Watching children grow up is a privilege, and even if they need you less and less as the years go by, they’re never too old for a heartfelt birthday tribute. Céline Dion shared a beautiful tribute to her son René-Charles on his 20th birthday that shows what a supportive and loving mother she is — and also included a lovely reference to his father, the late René Angélil.

The English translation of Dion’s post began, “Twenty years ago, I had the privilege to hear the word mom for the very first time… my dream came true, and you changed our lives forever! It’s hard to believe that two decades have already passed.”

She went on to pay tribute to her late husband, who passed away 5 years ago: “Remember also that your father is always watching over you and guiding you. We love you so much… Happy birthday, RC!”

It’s not the first time Dion has included her children’s late father in her birthday tributes to them; when her twin boys, Eddy and Nelson, turned 10, she shared similar, sweet sentiments, writing, “Nelson and Eddy, you have been bringing so much joy, love and laughter into our lives every single day for the past 10 years,” began Dion, sharing photos of the twins playing in fall leaves over the years. “You make me, your big brother and your Dad, who is for sure watching over you, so very proud. Happy birthday my beautiful boys! We love you so very much.”

Of course, it must be incredibly bittersweet for Dion and her boys to mark happy milestones without René, but we love how clearly important it is to the singer to ensure that her children continue to feel their father’s love.

