People sometimes point to Kate Hudson’s family situation as something of an anomaly — both the fact that she’s estranged from her father but close to her mother’s boyfriend, and the fact that she has three kids with three dads. But many of us take a look around at our friends and family, and we’re every bit as blended as hers. The actor spoke refreshingly about her “common” family issues and co-parenting in a pandemic on Sunday Today.

“I wanna be, like, ‘Yeah, it’s so great and we’re figuring out,’ but the reality is that there are days that are great and there are days that I have to remind myself to be grateful,” she told host Willie Geist of spending the past year stuck at home.

“When you have so many kids, sometimes you have those moments where you’re hiding in your bathroom going, ‘Please, please, get me out of here!'”

Not that the Fabletics founder is unthinking of the reason she’s at home with her children Rani Rose (2), Bingham (9), and Ryder (17).

“I just remind myself there’s a lot of people out there who have lost their loved ones, and we just gotta stay in for a bit,” she said.

In recent interviews and on her Sibling Revelry podcast with brother Oliver Hudson, Kate Hudson has mentioned the fact that they don’t have a relationship with their father, Bill Hudson. On Today, she shared that she hopes others like her can benefit from her openness.

“I think that estrangement is unfortunately quite common,” she said. “I think it’s important for people to talk about that. If they can’t reconnect or if it’s too challenging, that it’s OK, right? … I kind of look at my dad and I’m, like, ‘You know, the love has never ever gone anywhere. It’s always been there, no matter what those complications have been.’ And healing is … personal, and I think people sometimes just need to hear that they’re not alone in that.”

Fortunately, Hudson did have mom Goldie Hawn and her boyfriend, Kurt Russell, there to model what loving parents are.

“I have a great family. I have a beautiful mother. I have a stepfather who stepped in and played a huge, huge part in sharing what it is to have a dependable father figure in our life,” she said. It’s those experiences that clearly have made her strive to give her children a loving home, too.

“You know, I’ve got multiple dads; I’ve got kids all over the place,” she said, smiling. “The only expectations I really have that are really high in my life is with my kids and with family stuff. Other than that, I just let it go. I do it. I work my ass off, and then I walk away, and I hope for the best.”

