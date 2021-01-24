Christina & Ant Anstead’s Son Hudson Wears the Cutest Boots & Here’s Where You Can Get Them

We love when proud celebrity parents post pictures of their adorable kiddos. Not only are the wide-eyed, rosy cheek baby pics an instant serotonin boost, but frankly, it’s fun to see how much the little ones frequently resemble their mom or dad (not to mention seeing the way the famous folks style their mini-mes!). Christina and Ant Anstead’s baby son Hudson is only one year old, but they both regularly share photos of their son all over social media. And Ant’s latest Instagram post not just for the cuteness of Hudson’s red cheeks, bright smile, and sweet resting spot — an empty kitchen cupboard! — but for the adorable toddler fashion he’s sporting. His latest endearing wardrobe addition? A pair of EMU Australia Kids Little Creatures boots!

“A very shattered, rosy cheeked Hudzo claiming a kitchen cupboard as his own,” Ant wrote. Hello, cuteness overload! Ant’s fans couldn’t get over the sweet pic of the little boy in his little man cave, but many homed in on the adorable fox-face boots that Hudson is wearing in the photo. “Sweet boy and some sweet slippers. 🦊” one fan wrote, while another posted, “I LOVE this boy. Binki, special boots, vulnerable heart and all” and another wrote simply, “I want the slippers.” We do, too — and we found them!

Zappos has various different styles of the boots, all featuring a different critter. From owl to sheep to shark to Hudzo’s fox, you’re bound to find one your kid will love. The Merino wool lining will keep your child’s feet warm through the cold weather season. Honestly, we kind of think these boots are the kid-approved version of UGGs and we are all for it!

