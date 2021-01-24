Eva Mendes’ Daughter Called Her Out for Being On the Phone Too Much

Eva Mendes is one actress who is notorious for keeping her personal life out of the limelight. Mendes and her longtime boo Ryan Gosling share two kids together: Esmeralda Amada and Amada Lee; but if you took a peek at her Instagram you wouldn’t spot a photo of any of her loved ones. However, while Mendes might not be sharing snaps of her family, she has been candid about her parenting journey with her daughters. Recently on Instagram, Mendes shared that her “little one” had called her out for spending too much time on social media, and as most kids do — she took her mom’s actions personally. Instead of tabling her daughter’s comments, Mendes took the steps to correct her blunder, which is a move we applaud from the mother.

On IG, Mendes reposted a tweet from @latinxparenting, which read, “Let your kids call you out. It’s not disrespect. It’s healthy. Kids can be so fiercely aligned with their value that they will take nothing less than the respect they deserve.” It concluded, “They will take no BS. Not even from you. Congratulations, you are raising an empowered child.” Clearly, this is a message that’s resonating with Mendes, who went on to explain her thoughts in the caption and some parenting wisdom.

“Thank you to @latinxparenting for this important reminder,” Mendes began her caption. “I haven’t posted lately because my little one told me I was on the phone too much. I could tell she was taking it personally. And she’s a kid, of course she’d take it personally.”

She added, “They take things personally unless we go out of our way to make it clear to them it’s not personal. So we had good talk, I apologized and I promised her I’d be mindful.” While Mendes is currently still on her six year long maternity leave and at home raising her daughters, she admitted that just being around didn’t give her daughters the attention they craved. “I realized that just because I’m always home with them doesn’t mean I’m always present. ❤️” Mendes wrote.

Mendes’ willingness to admit her mistake, correct it, and share what she’s learned with her fans is incredible. Allowing your kids to feel empowered enough to voice their worries is an underrated but crucial step in parenting. We know her girls must appreciate their mama’s adaptability, and TBH we admire it too!

Read about how Heidi Klum, Angelina Jolie, and more celebrity parents co-sleep with their kids.