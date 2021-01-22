It’s been about seven months since Naya Rivera lost her life in a devastating accident at Lake Piru. While exact details surrounding her death remain unknown, it’s believed that Rivera’s final moments were spent focusing on getting her 4-year-old son Josey to safety. Thankfully, her efforts were not in vain, and Josey was found on a boat before Ryan Dorsey (Josey’s father — and Rivera’s ex) arrived. The Glee star had always said that her proudest accomplishment was her son, and it seems like Dorsey unequivocally shares the sentiment as well. In a new post on Instagram, the father got sentimental and shared some touching words about his son that are sure to leave you emotional.

The proud papa shared a sweet photo of Josey posing with an array of Carolina Panthers merch and wrote, “#throwbackthursday ! Shout to @panthers and @sirpurr for sending us some sweet holiday swag. We really appreciate it.”

Dorsey then turned his attention to his little one and added, “This little boy…man…I couldn’t be any prouder of someone. At such a young age, he’s endured more than anyone should at 5 years old. Without even fully realizing it, he lives the #keeppounding mantra every day with his resilance.”

He continued, “You’re so strong, so brave, and so kind. I will always be proud of you and we will always #keeppounding b/c that’s all we can do. To everyone that had a tough 2020…you will never forget it, we think about it every day and I feel for you and vibrate alongside you on that frequency…I hope you can find some way to go on with your days, to persevere – no matter how hard it is. All the ❤️.”

Wow. If you got choked up reading that you’re definitely not alone. The father-son duo endured a great heartache in 2020, but we’re so happy that Josey has his father, who has continued to show his own incredible strength while raising his son. And as for Josey, we have a feeling his resilience is a trait he inherited from his fierce mama, as well.

We know Rivera would be proud of them both — and we’re sending Dorsey and Josey both so much love.

Before you go, check out our gallery of celebrity parents who talk to their kids about racism:

