Moms Prefer Sleepless Nights to Baby Sleep Expert Who Supported Trump

Baby sleep is not only a big issue for parents but also a big moneymaker in the baby industry. According to a 2017 report, parents are shelling out roughly $325 million per year to get their precious bundles to sleep, and sleep safely, through the night. Needless to say, it’s a big industry, which is why some parents are hitting one sleep expert where it hurts most — in the wallet.

A group of progressive parents recently launched a social media campaign urging other parents to boycott sleep guru, Cara Dumaplin, for her donations to former President Trump. Dumaplin, founder of the sleep-training course Taking Cara Babies, has been wildly popular with sleep-deprived parents everywhere, and many of them are not pleased to discover that a portion of the money they spent on her courses went to support Trump’s campaigns.

I'm so so so disappointed of Taking Cara Babies😩 I've bought all her sleep courses. I saw her as a superhuman. — Sarah (@kontowhat) January 21, 2021

Recently unearthed Federal Election Commission documents show that Dumaplin and her husband, a pediatrician, made more than 20 contributions between 2016 and 2019.

After leaving her job as a prenatal nurse in 2010, Dumaplin transitioned to baby sleep guru via motivational Instagram posts (where she boasts over 1 million followers), pricey online classes, and personalized phone consultations. Her classes range from $179 to over $300 per participant, and you can expect to dish out $75 for a 40-minute chat on the phone — an option available only to those who have already paid for an online class.

The online furor began shortly before Trump departed office on Wednesday and has picked up steam ever since, with people taking to Twitter and other social platforms to voice their discontent with their former sleep-hero.

Y’all I cannot express the massive disappointment I have that I gave so many referrals and so many hundreds of dollars to #takingcarababies who has just been revealed as a massive Trump/MAGA supporter. Ughhhhhh! — Hannah (@hannstarr) January 20, 2021

Cool so woke up all happy it’s Inauguration Day only to find out some of my Taking Cara Babies money goes to Trump. Cool cool cool cool. — Jordan Elisabeth (@jordanevalley) January 20, 2021

Others were quick to point out the hypocrisy of a parenting coach who supports the politics of separating families at the border.

“Taking Cara Babies says ‘there’s no better mom for your babies but you’ *except* if you’re a mother trying to cross the border. In that case, fuck you and your baby. Let’s rip your baby from you and put it in a cage because that’s what Jesus would want,” Twitter user Lexasaurus put it so succinctly.

Taking Cara Babies promoted a brand that "loved children and babies" but has been donating to an administration that literally has ripped children from the arms of their immigrant mothers. Fuck her and her rich barndoor farm chique family #takingcarababies https://t.co/ZXDlVyGzKH — Paul PrivAtreides (@PauliePrimavera) January 20, 2021

Taking Cara Babies says “there’s no better mom for your babies but you” *except* if you’re a mother trying to cross the border. In that case, fuck you and your baby. Let’s rip your baby from you and put it in a cage because that’s what Jesus would want #takingcarababies — Lexasaurus (@alMEOWla) January 21, 2021

But, unsurprisingly, others are calling foul on cancel culture.

In a statement sent to Today, Dumaplin acknowledged her campaign contributions. “Taking Cara Babies is about helping babies get sleep and parents reclaiming the joy of parenthood that’s often lost due to sleep deprivation,” she said. “Between 2016 and 2019, I made a series of donations (totaling $1,078) to the Trump campaign. As with many citizens, there were aspects of the Trump Administration that I agreed with and some that I disagreed with. I will continue to serve all parents by empowering them with the tools they need to help their babies sleep.”

It should come as no surprise however that, because we are not a communist country, parents would rather put their money where their mouths are and not contribute financially to someone who doesn’t share their views or ethics. This is how capitalism works. And Trump supporters love capitalism, right? What some folks call cancel culture, others call a free and open market.

If you’re looking for a good resource for baby sleep advice, we’d love to point you to BabySleepSite instead.

