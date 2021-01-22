Somewhere between the tradition of big celebrity baby name announcements and celebrities who leave us hanging for years without revealing their baby names, Gigi Hadid broke the internet this week when she subtly announced the name she and partner Zayn Malik chose for their 4-month-old daughter. She did this merely by updated her Instagram bio.

The single-line addition, reading “khai’s mom,” whipped social media users into a frenzy and “Khai” quickly began trending across the social media universe. Fans speculated on the meaning of the name in comments, with many Arabic speakers pointing out that Khai means “crowned” or “chosen one.”

Considering that both parents have Muslim heritage — Hadid is half-Palestinian and Malik was born to a Pakistani father and English/Irish mother — the speculations definitely make sense. Other fans pointed out that the name could be in honor of Hadid’s late grandmother, Khairiah, who passed away in 2008.

Gigi’s father, Mohammed Hadid, has pointed out in the past what a close bond she had with his mother.

“My Mom (Allah Yerhamha ) Khairiah Daher Hadid would have been so proud of @gigihadid today,” he wrote in an Instagram caption beside a photo of his mother last April to celebrate his daughter’s birthday. “Gigi loved everything about Tata.”

Names with similar spellings have been on the rise in popularity for years. According to Babynames.com, the name Kai, which is of Hawaiian origin and means Ocean, is currently #100 in U.S. births and #83 in baby name popularity.

Hadid recently told fans that she discovered she was pregnant the day before the Tom Ford show during New York Fashion week last February. Dealing with cravings and nausea while strutting down the catwalk was no joke, she said. Replying to a question from a fan on Twitter, she explained that snacks were the cure.

“I was so nauseous backstage 😅 but I learned I could kinda control it if I continuously ate, so my mom would pack me snacks before each show 🥖 🧀 bless.”

Hadid was quite private about her pregnancy so it comes as no surprise that the doting parents have kept Khai under the radar since her birth in September 2020. Only a handful of candid peeks of the newborn have been shared on her parents’ Instagram feeds and no official photograph has been released to the media. Hopefully, the low-key name announcement means we’ll be seeing more of sweet Khai in the coming months.

