Teach Your Kids About Joe Biden & Kamala Harris With These Inspiring Children’s Books

We made it. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been sworn in, and it’s the most alive we’ve felt in four years. No more panicking about what the elected officials in the White House are doing every waking minute of the day. Yes, there’s a long way to go and the new administration isn’t perfect, but at least we can sleep with our eyes closed now. And if you’re a parent, you’re likely looking for kid-friendly ways to introduce your little ones to the Biden-Harris team. What better way than with some beautiful children’s books?

There’s Joey, a beautiful biography about Joe Biden, penned by first lady Dr. Jill Biden. Harris is an author too (what can’t she do?) — Superheroes Are Everywhere is an empowering picture book that explains to kids that everyday people — from teachers to parents — have the power to change the world. And yep, there’s even a book about the Biden pups, Champ and Major, that we guarantee will be a go-to pick.

Ahead, check out these beautiful kids books that’ll teach your kids about the inspiring lives and missions of our new President Joe Biden and Madam Vice President Kamala Harris. Doesn’t it feel so darn good to say?!

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Story of Joe Biden

Image: Amazon.

We recommend starting off with reading Joey: The Story of Joe Biden, written by Dr. Jill Biden. It beautifully illustrates Joe Biden’s life dedicated to serving others — from growing up in Scranton, Pennsylvania, to his inspiring journey as a civic leader today.

Joey: The Story of Joe Biden $14.52 on Amazon.com Buy now

Heroic Lessons

Image: Amazon.

Not all superheroes wear capes, and it’s important for children to learn that early on. Written by Harris and inspired by her love of superheroes as a kid, this moving book teaches that superheroes are all around us, and you can be one too. The message is simple but powerful: Be the best person you can be, and the world will be a better place.

Superheroes Are Everywhere $14.62 on Amazon.com Buy now

Pawfect Tale

We’ll take a wild guess that this charming story about the first dogs, Champ and Major (the first rescue dog in the White House), will be your kids’ favorite. It’s been four years since pups have been in the White House, and honestly, we’re pretty stoked about it too.

Champ and Major: First Dogs $16.19 on Amazon.com Buy now

All About Kamala Harris

Image: Amazon.

This kid-friendly biography about our Madam VP Kamala Harris will give your kiddo an easily digestible version of her long list of achievements. Along with major historic facts every child should know — that she is now the highest-ranking female elected official in U.S. history — they’ll also learn some lesser-known things, like she finished high school in Canada. And her impressive Converse collection!

Meet Kamala Harris: Biography Book for Kids $7.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

A Tale of Two Sisters

Kamala Harris’ niece, Meena Harris, has now written two empowering kids books based on mom Maya’s, and “Auntie” Kamala’s childhood. This story highlights the strength of two sisters teaming up to make a change, and it will inspire your kid to change the world, too. Her newest picture book, Ambitious Girl, drives home the message that girls can never be too strong or too powerful.

Kamala and Maya’s Big Idea $14.50 on Amazon.com Buy now

Add some more inspiring and diverse books to your kid’s library: