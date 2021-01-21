Every once in a while — OK, more often than most people — Kristen Bell says something about raising her daughters that we immediately want to write down on the wall so we’ll remember it in the heat of our next parenting crisis. But Bell’s latest bit of parenting wisdom is for us to stop doing that and not listen to her at all. And yes, she is aware of the irony of this statement.

“Plug your ears to everyone else — by the way including me,” Bell told People. “I get asked parenting advice all the time, and I’m trying my best, so I say what works for my kids, when I’ve found what I think is a hack.”

The actor and Hello Bello co-founder knows that her own advice can’t be universally applied to other children, because she can’t even do the same things with 6-year-old Delta as she does with 7-year-old Lincoln.

“The reality is, I have two very different children,” she said, citing the example she shared last year about Delta still being in diapers. “One got potty-trained really early. One got potty-trained much later. Both of them are going to, I assume, graduate high school and be able to function in the world, and that will never be an issue.”

When last Bell updated the world on Delta’s potty-training, she said she and husband Dax Shepard had settled on a strategy: “We wake her up at about 11 p.m., when she’s like a zombie, and put her on the toilet,” Bell told Today’s Parent. Shepard added, “Yeah, we put a wet spaghetti noodle on the toilet once a night.”

To People, Bell described the issue quite logically: “She’s tinier and she can’t hold her pee throughout the entire night. Once we realized it wasn’t necessarily something we were doing wrong and it was just the size of her body, it lifted all of the shame.”

But again, no one should be feeling shame in any of this.

“I think we focus so much on comparison as humans,” Bell said. “That’s normal, but we have to fight that urge inside us.”

How are we supposed to plug our ears to words like that, Kristen?

Anyway, Hello Bello came out with an adorable line of training pants late last year, so maybe she’d prefer that no one be in any kind of rush to potty-train.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.