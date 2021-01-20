Joe Biden’s Son Hunter Honored His Late Brother Beau in This Sweet Way

Today, Joe Biden was officially sworn in as the 46th President of the United States. While President Biden has dedicated his life to public service, we’d argue his proudest accomplishment is his family. In 2015, Biden heartbreakingly lost his son Beau to brain cancer. The death of his son was devastating to the then-senator and his family, and is believed to be the reason why he ultimately decided not to run for president in 2016. However, it was recently revealed that Biden’s son Hunter and his wife Melissa Cohen named their baby boy after his late brother — and we know Hunter’s tribute to Beau meant the world to Mr. Biden.

According to People, Biden’s grandson’s name was confirmed when Biden transition officers related to reporters the names of the members of the Biden family who would be flying in with Joe Biden from Delaware to the inauguration. Included were, of course, his wife Dr. Jill Biden, daughter Ashley Biden, his son Hunter, and one “Beau Biden.” During the ceremony, viewers could see Hunter holding his 8-1/2-month-old son as they both proudly watched Biden be sworn in. Hunter and Cohen welcomed baby Beau in March 2020; he also shares three other children with his ex Kathleen Buhle.

Additionally, the Bidens made sure that Beau was honored in more ways than one today. Per E! News, as the president’s children and grandchildren were introduced at the U.S Capitol, the marine band played John Philips Sousa’s march, “The Beau Ideal.”

Just yesterday, Biden tearfully discussed the loss of his son in an emotional speech.

"I am proud to be a son of Delaware, and I am even more proud to be standing here, doing this from the Major Beau Biden facility. Ladies and gentleman, I only have one regret. That he's not here, because we should be introducing him as president" — Biden pic.twitter.com/D3h95S6frZ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 19, 2021

Speaking to the people of Delaware he said, “You’ve been there for us in the good and the bad. You never walked away. And I am proud, proud, proud to be a son of Delaware. And I am even more proud to be standing here doing this from the Major Beau Biden facility.” He added, “Ladies and gentlemen, I only have one regret. He’s not here. Because we should be introducing him as president.”

We have no doubt that Beau would be so proud of the strength his father and family have shown.

Before you go, check out our gallery on Unique Celebrity Baby Names.