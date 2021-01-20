If you’re like many other American parents today, your eyes and ears are currently glued to all sources of news and live coverage of the Presidential Inauguration. And also, like many American children, your kids might be distance-learning at home today while this is all going on. That leaves it up to us to provide context and education for them, as we witness the history-making inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Fortunately, we have a little help.

The Presidential Inaugural Committee has teamed up with networks such as PBS, Discovery, and Nickelodeon to create the first-ever livestream of an inauguration made for children and their families. Our White House: An Inaugural Celebration for Young Americans will be hosted by actor, musician, and self-care advocate Keke Palmer and begins streaming live at 10 a.m. ET.

“Inaugurations are one of the most important American traditions,” Dr. Jill Biden, our almost-first lady said in an Instagram and Twitter post on Tuesday. “Join me and host Keke Palmer, along with lots of other special guests, as we come together to make history. See you at the Capitol!”

The special will feature a pre-recorded segment with Jill Biden, as well as Doug Emhoff, the first-ever second gentleman, asking trivia questions. On the educational side, historians Doris Kearns Goodwin and Erica Armstrong Dunbar will be on hand for commentary, and there will also be content from the Library of Congress. But catering a little more to the interests of children, there’s also going to be a Nickelodeon-produced segment on White House pets.

If you want younger kids to take a break from the screen, you can also print out a special Biden Inaugural coloring book, which will amuse grownups with the attention paid to the new president’s signature accessory, aviator sunglasses (plus pics of new first dogs Champ and Major!).

For those who want more help teaching their kids about this moment, there are tons of educational guides and resources listed on DiscoveryEducation.com and PBS Learning Media. The past four years have certainly been ones for the history books, but today we get to share what will hopefully be a moment of positive change with our children.

