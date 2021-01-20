Inauguration Day is just hours away now (rejoice!), and we’re jumping for joy about welcoming Kamala Harris as the first female Vice President. And that’s not all the good news surrounding the Vice President-elect right now — thankfully, because we’ve endured enough negative news as of late. Meena Harris, Kamala’s niece and basically her personal cheerleader, just released her second kids book today, Ambitious Girl, and every kid needs a copy. We’re wondering if the launch date was intentional, but it’s fun to think the stars magically aligned with Inauguration Day, right?

The mom of two, who also happens to be a lawyer and is the founder of the Phenomenal Woman campaign, released her first kids book last year, and naturally, it was a hit. The New York Times bestseller Kamala and Maya’s Big Idea is inspired by her aunt Kamala and her mother Maya’s childhood. Just like her first book, Ambitious Girl is inspired by the sister duo and the perseverance and power they both share.

In her latest book, a young girl sees a strong woman on TV who is called “too ambitious.” Sounds familiar, huh? This leads her to explore the history of hardships women and girls have faced and use her newfound learnings to never let someone knock her down. The moral of the story? You tell the world who you are — don’t let someone else do it for you. Ambition should be celebrated instead of frowned upon, as it so often is for girls.

If you’re looking for a way to introduce your kid to the first female, and woman of color, VP, there’s no better way than an uplifting and inspiring children’s book written by Harris’ very own niece.

So, celebrate Inauguration Day with a copy of Meena Harris’ new kids book (and the first one if you don’t have it!), along with some of these adorable kids T-shirts or onesies honoring our future Madam VP.

