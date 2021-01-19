Baby Feminist-Approved Kamala Harris Onesies to Celebrate Our First Female VP

Phew. Inauguration Day is almost here, and we can (finally) welcome Joe Biden and our first female Vice President, Kamala Harris, into the White House so we can get our country back on track. While many of us have already snagged Harris merch for ourselves and even our kids, new parents can get their babies in on the celebratory action too. Yep, Kamala Harris onesies are indeed a thing, and we are absolutely swooning over each and every one of them.

While your newborn won’t exactly remember the day that the first woman, and woman of color, became the country’s first Madam Vice President (sounds so good to say, right?), you can take some pics of your little one in a themed onesie now, and share the historic memory with them when they’re older. And don’t forget to share feminist and Ruth Bader Ginsburg books with them later on, too.

Ahead, check out the cutest baby onesies for your future voter (and perhaps future Madam VP!) to wear to tip a hat to Kamala Harris, who will be our Vice President in just a day. Here’s to all the baby feminists out there!

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Squad Goals

Image: Etsy/Kins and Kay.

Thankfully, we’ve had a dynamic squad of powerful women fighting for our rights. Pay tribute to Harris and others — including Michelle Obama, Elizabeth Warren, and the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg — with this baby-feminist onesie.

Feminist Baby Onesie $18.99 Buy now

Madam VP

Image: Etsy/The Mellow Mini.

Make a statement with this colorful onesie, honoring the new Madam VP. It’s available in sizes for 6-12 months.

Madam Vice President Kamala Harris Onesie $25.60 Buy now

Statement-Making Piece

Image: Etsy/KerscherKustoms.

The internet flooded with “I’m Speaking” merch just hours after Harris said these words to (soon-to-be former) Vice President Pence when he continually interrupted her during their debate. The onesies might be the cutest item out of them all.

I'm Speaking Onesie $12.99 Buy now

Barbie Style

Image: Etsy/Fancyartmask.

There’s a ton of Barbie-inspired Biden-Harris merch giving adults a major dose of nostalgia , and now you can get a fun matching onesie for your little activist. “I’m a Biden-Harris baby, in a Biden-Harris world” — that’s how the song goes, right?

Biden-Harris Onesie $14.30 Buy now

Comma La

Image: Amazon.

Some of us have had trouble pronouncing Kamala’s name (which is okay, as long as you’re learning!), but this spelled-out onesie should make saying it correctly a breeze. It’s the ultimate onesie for grammar aficionados and wordsmiths alike.

Kamala Comma La Baby Outfit Onesie $24.90 on Amazon.com Buy now

All-American OOTD

Image: Etsy/YvettesDesignFactory.

It’s still a bit chilly outside, so keep your baby cozy with this star-spangled leg warmer set. The onesie is a reminder that Harris won’t be the last woman to fill the role of VP (and president isn’t out of reach, either).

Kamala Harris Onesie & Legwarmers $18+ Buy now

Sweet & Simple

Image: Etsy/NicoleLeighDesignsUS.

Girls of color will finally have a VP who looks like them, and this onesie celebrates just that. Even if they won’t realize it now, representation matters (and yes, we’ve still got a long way to go).

My VP Is a Girl Like Me Onesie $12.99+ Buy now

Diversify your kid’s library with these books by Black authors: