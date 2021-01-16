Lindsay Arnold Gets Candid About Her Breastfeeding Pain

New moms have to learn how to properly care for their new tiny human all while adjusting to the new changes that are happening in their own body, as well. It’s a lot, and for Dancing with the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold, the struggle of breastfeeding is something she wasn’t prepared for. Arnold gave birth to her daughter Sage in November 2020, and while she’s now more of a pro at nursing her little one, she admitted in a recent interview with US Weekly that she had quite a painfully rocky start with breastfeeding.

“My nipples, TMI, but oh, my goodness,” Arnold candidly shared, adding that although she was prepared to ease the anticipated pain by using tried-and-true methods nursing moms live by (i.e nipple shields and nipple balm), she didn’t expect the uncomfortable ache. “Like, no one prepares you for that. They’re like, ‘Get the cream. You’ll be fine.’ The ointments didn’t help. I just had to tough it out,” she said.

Arnold’s discomfort is one many new moms share, and we’re grateful that she and other moms are continuing to normalize all of the less-than-picture-perfect parts of breastfeeding — like, yes, talking about nipple pain. In fact, Meghan McCain was recently in so much pain nursing her newborn Liberty Sage she took to the Twitter-verse to ask “if your nipples can actually fall off from breast feeding?”

It took a month of nursing, but Arnold told the outlet that eventually she was able to breastfeed without experiencing as much pain. And since then, breastfeeding has been a “pretty smooth process.”

Look, breastfeeding is one part of motherhood you won’t completely be able to prepare for until you actually do it — if you choose to. Luckily, there’s information (and products) available that can help you prevent and treat nipple pain and other common breastfeeding issues. Above all else, it’s reassuring for new moms to know they’re not alone.

