Jessica Alba’s Daughter Honor Felt ‘Betrayed’ After Finding Out Her Mother Was Famous

When you’re a celebrity parent, you do what you can for your kids to have as normal of a childhood as possible. For some celebs, that means dodging the paparazzi at all costs, or not letting your kids watch your movies — or, simply keeping the fact that mom or dad is famous a secret. But sooner or later, thanks to tons of admiring fans asking for autographs, the jig is up. For Jessica Alba’s daughter Honor, the realization that her mom is actually a high-profile actress totally took her by surprise — and in fact, Alba revealed during the Ellen DeGeneres Show that it was actually a classmate from school who made Alba’s daughter suspicious about her mama’s celebrity status.

“For the first beginning of their life, they didn’t know that I was an actress,” Alba recounted. “I remember when Honor was in like first grade, she was mortified and she came home and was like, ‘Why didn’t you tell me!’ She knew I was working at the Honest Company, that’s how they knew me.” Alba launched The Honest Company in 2011, three years after Honor was born, so it makes sense that the little one only recognizes her mom for the work she’s done with her natural baby and beauty company, and not for her TV and film work.

Alba continued to recall her daughter’s outrage, with Honor coming home from school and saying, “‘You never told me you’d be in grocery stores and in Target!'” She explained that Honor’s friend brought a magazine to school with Alba’s face on it and “put Honor on blast.” “And Honor was like ‘What is going on? Why are you on this magazine? What is happening here?’ So I had to break it to her that I was an actress and sometimes I do the magazines — and she felt so betrayed!” Alba laughed.

The actress shares Honor, Haven, and baby Hayes with her husband, Cash Warren. And although Honor was clearly taken aback by finding out her mother’s secret identity, Alba confirmed that despite her fame, she’s really just like any other mom in her kids’ eyes.

“They think I’m so cringey,” Alba said on the show. “They think I’m the most cringey mom, the definition of cringey. They actually said that I should use the hashtag #CringeyMom. I’m like, ‘That’s so mean! There are so many more cringey moms than me, guys!’ They’re like, ‘Even saying that, Mom, is cringey.'”

Hey, we guess being a cringeY mom is just part of the package!

