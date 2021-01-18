Kamala Harris’ Iconic Converse Sneakers Are Selling Fast — Here’s Where You Can Get a Mommy & Me Matching Pair

ICYMI, Kamala Harris’ February Vogue cover dropped just 10 days before Inauguration Day, and her footwear choice has everybody adding a pair to their carts. On the cover, she’s sporting her signature Chuck Taylors with a sleek suit — and naturally, she rocks the combo better than anyone we’ve ever seen. The future Madam VP has worn a variety of Converse sneakers many times before, but thanks this historic cover, these Vice President-elect-approved sneakers are selling like hotcakes. So, if you don’t have a pair of these comfy, versatile sneaks just yet, we’ve found the perfect place to snag some for your entire family.

Vice President-elect @KamalaHarris is our February cover star! Making history was the first step. Now Harris has an even more monumental task: to help heal a fractured America—and lead it out of crisis. Read the full profile: https://t.co/W5BQPTH7AU pic.twitter.com/OCFvVqTlOk — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) January 10, 2021

If Kamala Harris rocks Converse, then we’re going to wear Converse — that’s how the saying goes, right? If you’re a parent looking to complete your mommy-and-me OOTD (make sure to check out these Kamala Harris shirts for kids) to celebrate Inauguration Day on the 20th, you can also get a pair of these classic kicks for your kid too. To help you in your search, we found a bunch of Harris-approved Converse styles at Zappos, so you can get your shoe shopping done in one easy swoop.

You can shop these classic shoes in a mix of styles and colors — no matter what you choose, you can’t go wrong.

While the adult versions are definitely cool, the infant versions stole our hearts. Nothing makes us melt like some name-brand baby shoes.

Here’s to the first female VP, and many more iconic Harris-Converse looks in the next four (and hopefully more) years.

