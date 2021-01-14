Maren Morris Says COVID-19 Has Given Her the Time to Be a Better Parent

Maren Morris is one of the many celebs who welcomed a baby into the world amid the pandemic. Morris and husband Ryan Hurd’s son, Hayes, was born in March 2020, and while his life began at a tumultuous time, the little one has been fortunate enough to have his parents remain at home since his birth. In a new interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music promoting her collaboration with JP Saxe, “Line By Line,” the singer shared what her parenting journey has looked like during COVID-19. She also got candid about returning to the studio to record, and how her time with Hayes will differ from their usual routine.

#LineByLine is out in 30 minutes! 🙂 Maren and I are kicking it with @ZaneLowe for the premiere! https://t.co/GVgX2mn2dF pic.twitter.com/3B9Hj9STs8 — JP Saxe (@jpsaxe) January 13, 2021

“With COVID and everything, I canceled my tour for the year. So that was definitely sad. But at the same time, I’ve never had this much time to myself to write and not have an end point or some sort of time lock on it,” Morris said. She continued to explain that with her new record, she’s giving herself time and space to get it done although at the moment she now has “mostly a full record” and she plans to start recording the music soon — with baby Hayes at her side.

She added, “And I’m leaving in a couple of weeks to start recording with Greg Kurstin. And I’m bringing my baby with me. I mean, things are very different than they were this the second time around with Rural. I mean, I have a kid now. And he’s perfect.” Morris went on to share that while she couldn’t tour this year due to COVID-19, “the silver lining of everything getting canceled tour wise is that we are really getting to have all this time that we wouldn’t have had the same way with Hayes. So, that’s been great. So yeah, just more writing, more recording, more like becoming a better parent,” Morris shared.

We’re glad to see that Morris has had time to snuggle with her bundle of joy at home — and that she’ll continue to do so as she goes back to work.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Read about how Heidi Klum, Angelina Jolie, and more celebrity parents co-sleep with their kids.