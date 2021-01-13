Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been sharing how fortunate they feel since the birth of their sweet (and surprisingly calm) baby Daisy Dove. And now, in honor of Bloom’s birthday, Perry is showing just how appreciative she is of having Bloom in her life as both her lover and a “brilliant father.” Honestly, can these parents get any cuter?!

“Happiest 44th to my love, brilliant father of my Dove & a shimmering mirror that sees and reflects to me what I can’t yet see,” Perry captioned an Instagram carousel filled with pictures of the two. “Thank you for always going back down to the mat with me and never tapping out.”

That nod to his parenting skills is so key here, as they’ve tackled the rough job of raising a newborn together. No matter how much new parents meditate, it’s helpful to have a partner on that “mat.”

“So glad my moon found it’s sun, love you whole world doe ♥️”

The couple looks nothing short of gleeful in the candid photos Perry shared, and her caption was absolutely poetic. Even Perry’s IG “location” had the over-the-top name of “God Sent Me An Angel from the Heavens Above.” It’s clear that Bloom is an excellent papa and is down to face the hardships of parenting with Perry. Bloom isn’t likely to panic as the new mom navigates motherhood.

In addition to Daisy Dove, Bloom also shares Flynn Christopher with his ex Miranda Kerr, and the two seem to be nailing co-parenting. Kerr even chimed in on Perry’s tribute to Bloom and wrote, “Awww 😍❤️😍 Love you guys so much! Happy Birthday @orlandobloom 🎂🌈💖”

We love supportive exes and are so happy to see that Bloom has been able to navigate fatherhood with grace.

These gorgeous photos show moms who love their postpartum bodies.