While Jodie Turner-Smith has her hands full acting, directing, modeling, and also raising her daughter with husband Joshua Jackson, she somehow has also managed to become a motivational speaker for mothers everywhere. Maybe she didn’t intend to do so, but every mother who reads her interview in Elle’s new digital issue will agree with us.

First of all, we learn that Turner-Smith apparently made an action movie with Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Bell, Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse, while in her second trimester of pregnancy.

“The men think they’re hard-core, but they could never do what they do while also making a baby,” she told Elle. “They just couldn’t.”

While you should totally read the whole interview to find out all about the Queen & Slim star’s upcoming roles, particularly an interesting new take on Anne Boleyn, we’re focused on what she had to say on her family life at home since the birth of her daughter in April 2020.

Turner-Smith and Jackson have been very private about their baby girl — whose name may or may not be Janie, according to the print version of her Vogue interview last October. Not that she’s been shy about discussing her own experience of pregnancy, childbirth, and breastfeeding. She wrote a detailed account of her home birth for British Vogue, and revealed to U.S. Vogue that she uses breast milk as a facial serum.

In Elle, she gave us another picture of her state of mind as a pandemic parent.

“Navigating parenthood at any time is difficult,” Turner-Smith told the magazine. “And it’s even more difficult without support, when everything is shut down, and you can’t really see other people or go anywhere.”

Not that she’s full of self-pity, mind you. The actor also acknowledged that she had it easier than parents of older kids.

“I’m not having to sit on Zoom with her and suddenly become her educator as well as her caretaker,” she said.

Still, she does not want to downplay what she and all birthing parents go through to bring new life into the world. And when we read this quote, we just kind of want it to be broadcast and shouted from rooftops hourly for every mom out there feeling like they’re failing to do enough:

“Patriarchal society really is out here, scamming women into thinking that they’re not supremely powerful beings,” she said. “Because damn, it’s some goddess-level shit.”

