While no one would go so far as to call divorce a good thing for any party involved, we do have a theory about Christina Anstead and Ant Anstead’s split last year: It could be what’s improved Christina’s co-parenting relationship with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his fiancée Heather Rae Young. At least, that’s how we’re reading between the lines of El Moussa’s recent interview.

“We’re doing really well together,” El Moussa said of his ex, with whom he shares in an interview with Us Weekly. “We’re co-parenting, we’re filming [Flip or Flop], we’re business partners, so things are going better than they’ve been in a long time.”

What could make things better than they’ve been in a long time? For one, if Anstead’s marriage was making her unhappy, some of that unhappiness could have spilled over into her relationship with El Moussa. Even if all you’re discussing is who is picking up the kids at what time, or how their homeschooling is going, those kind of conversations with an ex can be testy if you’re already in a bad place — not that we have any actual insight into what used to happen between these exes.

Months after her second marriage ended, Christina has apparently been doing a lot of self-reflection. She recently posted (and has since deleted the post, for some reason) that she was reading Glennon Doyle’s Untamed, about the end of Doyle’s marriage. She has also clapped back at mom-shamers, explaining how present she is trying to be with her kids during this time. Coming through the other side of this journey and feeling better about herself may have made her interactions with El Moussa that much easier.

“She’s doing pretty good,” he told Us of Anstead’s status right now. “We don’t talk too much personal stuff, but based on what I know, she’s doing great. Believe it or not, we get along fine. We help each other, kind of. If I need the kids or she needs the kids, we’re flexible.”

We could also credit El Moussa’s own apparent happiness with his fiancée — who seems determined to be a good stepmom — with making this blended family situation go smoothly.

“They communicate about the kids,” El Moussa said of Young and Anstead. “They co-parent too. It’s strictly business, but yeah. Everybody gets along.”

