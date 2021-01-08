Billie Lourd was one of several celebrities who managed to pull off a completely secret pregnancy during quarantine. We only learned of it when she posted an Instagram birth announcement, showing her baby boy’s feet in September. In an interview with her stepfather Bruce Bozzi on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy, she describes what sounds like a pretty ideal pregnancy that we think all parents, not just celebrities in quarantine, deserve.

“He’s not technically a quarantine baby — and I want to make that known because a lot of people are having trendy quarantine babies,” Lourd said sarcastically on Quarantine With Bruce, hosted by her father Bryan Lourd’s husband. “Kingston was conceived before quarantine, so he’s technically just a Caribbean baby.”

Apparently, she and fiancé Austin Rydell were on vacation with her dad and stepdad when the baby was conceived (and yeah, we’re just a little squicked out by the idea of having a conversation with one’s stepdad about making babies, but some families are just open like that).

With Hollywood shut down for the pandemic, Lourd and Rydell made the most of things.

“It turned out to be kind of a blessing in disguise, having a quarantine baby … because I got to keep it to myself,” the Scream Queens star said. “It got to just be something I shared with the people I loved the most, which was so incredible and made my pregnancy so magical and wonderful, which I did not expect it was going to be. But it turned out to be the greatest experience. I got to just eat great food, hang out with the people I love, do LEGOs all the time. I took a hypno-birthing class, and I just, I loved being pregnant.”

OK, it’s super cute to learn that before having a baby boy Kingston Fisher, Lourd was the type of person who just plays with LEGO on her own.

In addition to having all that privacy during her pregnancy, Lourd was also blessed with an ideal partner, according to her description of Rydell.

“We got so close and got to know each other,” she said. “Not that we didn’t know each other well, but now we know each other better than anybody could ever know each other. And he was so caring and incredible and cooked for me and gave me foot massages. And did these classes with me. He did the lactation class; he did the positive birthing class. So, he was with me every step of the way. And we just became even closer friends, even better partners. I think it prepared us to be the best parents, and he’s sitting out there with the baby right now. And he is, as you know, the best dad in the world. I think that’s partially because we got to have this experience together.”

That’s awesome for Lourd, especially since we can imagine she missed mom Carrie Fisher terribly during this time.

But also, this makes us think maybe all parents should get to have something like this, at least before their first child: some downtime to make their bond stronger, and for the non-pregnant partner to pamper the pregnant one as they do the hard work of growing a baby. Once Meghan McCain solves maternity leave for everyone, maybe she can hop on some kind of pre-family leave plan for all?

