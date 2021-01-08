Dancing with the Stars Pro Lindsay Arnold Has a Message for the Mommy-Shamers

We’ve seen a few celebrities go on lavish trips since the pandemic began. While the CDC currently advises postponing traveling as “the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19,” not everyone is following that recommendation — and many celebs are taking heat it. The latest star to be shamed for sharing vacation photos? Dancing With the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold. But the dancer and new mama is hitting back — and recently took to her Instagram Story to respond to fans who have been criticizing her and husband, Sam Cusick, for taking their baby girl Sage on vacation.

Negative comments came in after Arnold posted this photo — while most commenters praised her figure, plenty of others were openly critical of her decision to travel during the pandemic.

“This is my thumbs up to everyone out there who actually thinks it’s OK to comment or criticize anyone else’s parenting. Why? Why do we do this to others? Especially people we don’t know,” Arnold wrote, per ET. “I am FAR from perfect — believe me, you don’t need to remind me of that — but why don’t we use our energy and words to be encouraging, instead of always looking for the negative and finding things to criticize?”

She continued, ‘I’m very over it. So if that’s what you want to do on Instagram, please unfollow me and leave my kind and loving followers alone.”

Many fans showed support for Arnold in the comments section of her next post.

The couple welcomed baby Sage back in November via C-section. At the time of Sage’s arrival, Arnold wrote, “My sweet baby girl, I love you more than I even thought was possible 💕💕”

