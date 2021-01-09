The Best Kid-Friendly Airbnbs to Book for a Socially Distanced Getaway

Staying at an Airbnb has long been a go-to plan for traveling families. And since hotels are still going to be on the back burner in 2021 (sigh), vacation rentals are going to continue to be more relevant than ever for a safe retreat. Finding one that crosses off all your family-friendly must-haves and perhaps a little something extra, though? A total challenge… or so you thought.

On top of being equipped with basic baby and kid essentials (crib, carseat, and toys), why not go the extra mile and pick one with an arcade room — or one that has a decked-out room for the Harry Potter, Frozen, and Jurassic Park fan all in one listing (dinosaur included)? Um, hello, Parent of the Year award.

Whether your family is outdoorsy, hangs by the pool all day, is LEGO-obsessed or is divided when it comes to your favorite pop culture/theme parks, there’s an Airbnb listing tailored to your crew’s interests. And better yet, since that trip to the theme park is likely canceled for the foreseeable future, some of these kid-friendly getaways will hold the kids over until theme parks are a thing again.

Ahead, we’ve curated a list of the wackiest, roomiest, and coolest kid-friendly Airbnbs you can book this year (and for even when we live in a post-social-distancing world). And don’t worry, they’ve got something for you too.

Over-the-Top Theme Park

Image: Airbnb.

If you’re a house divided and can’t agree on choosing a Harry Potter or Disney-themed airbnb, this 7-bedroom wonderland will keep the peace. Sure, the owners could have just stopped at curating impressively themed bedrooms, but no. There’s even a massive, caged dinosaur in the Jurassic Park-themed backyard, and Mickey’s diner is complete with retro seating. This Kissimmee, Florida destination just might give theme parks a run for their money.

Magic Clubhouse $295/Night Buy now

Southwestern Adobe

Image: Airbnb.

Cozy up together over the outdoor fire pit, enjoy homemade margaritas while the kids are swinging in the hammock, and play some family-friendly jams on vinyl. This charming, 90-year-old Adobe in Marfa, Texas, is the ultimate getaway for those wanting a place to reset, recharge, and slow down. Pets are welcome with a $25 pet cleaning fee — the backyard is fenced so Fido can roam freely. You can walk into town for drinks, dinner, or just to roam around.

Casa de Conejito $168/Night Buy now

LEGO Museum

Image: Airbnb.

Since a trip to Legoland isn’t in the cards right now, this Las Vegas listing is the next best thing. While the general design of this 3,000 square-ft. house is pretty standard, it’s loaded with impressive LEGO buildings (like the Tower Bridge in London) and themed vignettes everywhere you look. Other family-friendly features include a highchair, carseat, and air hockey table.

LEGO House $292/Night Buy now

Cabin Complete With Kids Library

Image: Airbnb.

If you’re looking for screen-free ways to entertain the kids on vacation, but don’t have space in your suitcase to pack books and games, you’ll want to book this secluded cabin in Flagstaff, Arizona. Complete with a kids library, games and puzzles, and tons of outdoor space to run around (and a hotub for you), you won’t be spending your vacation actively entertaining the little ones.

Flagstaff Cabin $195/Night Buy now

Disney Dreamland

Image: Airbnb.

If your kids are all “Disney or nothing,” pack your bags for this Mouseketeer-approved Airbnb located in Davenport, Florida. This magical four-bedroom listing boasts 101 Dalmatians and Frozen kids rooms, a Star Wars game room equipped with a ping pong table and pool, and also a pool (of the water kind) in the backyard. It’s also two exits away from Disneyworld.

Disney Airbnb $126/Night Buy now

Arcade Paradise

Image: Airbnb.

With a complete arcade room, the words “I’m bored” will never cross your kid’s mind at this desert oasis, located on one of the best golf courses in Coachella Valley, California. After they’ve maxed out on playing shuffleboard, foosball, and arcade games, they can head over to the pool to cool down. This four-bedroom home also has a crib, changing table, and pack ‘n play.

California Desert Oasis $472/Night Buy now

A Hide-and-Seek Paradise

Image: Airbnb.

If you’ve got older kids who are beyond the character phase, you’ll want to stay at this spacious, seaside house in Duck, North Carolina. Perfect for outdoor recreation, this listing has plenty of outdoor space to roam around—and a volleyball net to boot.

Pat's Folly at Ocean Crest $316/Night Buy now

Hogwarts Castle

Image: Airbnb.

Calling all wizards and muggles alike—this magic-filled castle is sure to enchant the Harry Potter fanatics in your family. This Orlando rental, aptly called “The Magical Manor,” will transport your family into the world of their favorite wizards the second they step foot in one of the bedrooms (each decked out in a different HP house). Keep the kiddos entertained with the Nintendo Switch setup, boardgames, puzzles, and the pool.

Magical Manor $146/Night Buy now

Cozy Cabin with Outdoor Pizza Oven

Image: Airbnb.

The kid-approved selling point of this cozy Woodstock cabin is by far the outdoor pizza oven. Add on the hot tub (complete with a projector setup to take movie night outside), hammock, pool and ping pong table, and you just might never leave. There’s even a separate “writer’s cabin” where you can retreat to when you need some peace and quiet away from the kids. It’s just a 10-minute drive from the town of Woodstock, so interaction with other people aside from your family is just a few minutes away.

Woodstock Cabin $218/Night Buy now

