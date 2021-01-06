If the reports are true about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West divorcing, our thoughts have immediately turned to what this means for their four young children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. We’re relieved to hear that they’re top of mind for Kardashian and West, too, as they consider whether co-parenting — or even staying together — is the right path.

Kardashian and West are “100 percent aligned when it comes to the kids,” an unnamed inside source told E! News this week. This person also said that there may be a chance the parents will still work out their differences through therapy and stay together, despite all the news to the contrary.

Previously, E! quoted a source (we don’t know if it’s the same person) saying she’s basing this decision solely on how it will affect the kids.

“She wants to make sure she’s making the right decision for the kids,” they said. “It’s not about the marriage anymore; she’ll always care for Kanye, but it’s over between them. Kim is only focused on what’s best for the kids. It’s a tough decision for her and she’s figuring it out.”

At this point, we have to interject and say “what’s best for the kids” isn’t necessarily staying together. It’s possibly less healthy for kids to watch parents struggle through an unhappy marriage than to go through a divorce.

“We’re trained to believe that what we have to avoid at all costs a broken family, and that a broken family is a divorce,” Untamed author Glennon Doyle recently said on the Kelly Clarkson Show. “I stayed in a broken marriage for my children, and one day I was looking at my daughter, and I thought, ‘Oh my god, I am staying in this marriage for her. But would I want this marriage for her? If I would not want this marriage for her, why am I modeling bad love and calling that good mothering?’”

The Kardashian-West kids will benefit from seeing their mother happy and pursuing her law career, both of which may have been hampered by drama with their dad.

On the other hand, we also understand wanting to shield young children from messy divorce fights, so it makes sense to do this slowly and thoughtfully. By many accounts, Kardashian and West have been thinking about this for a year and living mostly separate lives. West’s ranch in Wyoming possibly made the separation seem more geographical than emotional for the kids, which could smooth this transition for them.

According to the New York Post’s initial report on the divorce, the main sticking point between Kardashian and West will be their home in Calabasas. West apparently owns the house and helmed its renovation, while Kardashian owns the land it’s on.

“Kim is trying to get Kanye to turn over the Calabasas house to her, because that’s where the kids are based and growing up,” a source told the paper. “That is their home.”

Kardashian and West could always consider “nesting” — letting the children stay at home while the parents rotate in and out of the house. That arrangements has its own set of challenges, too.

Kim Kardashian and these other famous parents are open about using surrogates.