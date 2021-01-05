Meghan Trainor is Glowing in Her Latest Baby Bump Photo

Twenty-twenty brought so many exciting celebrity pregnancies and births, but there’s one star baby we’re still eagerly waiting on: Meghan Trainor’s! The “All About That Bass” singer, who tied the knot with Spy Kids star Daryl Sabara back in 2018, is nearing her due date, and she’s sharing her pregnancy journey with her fans. Trainor posted yesterday on Instagram to give fans a quick update. She shared a beautiful maternity shot and also revealed that she is nearing the end of her pregnancy journey. Her caption was both short and sweet – “6 weeks to go.”

Many celebrities poured out their support and excitement in the comment section. High School Musical star KayCee Stroh wrote, “Stunning😍😍😍.” Maria Menuounas wrote, “What?! How the heck does time fly so fast?! For me at least hahah for you I’m sure it’s different 😂.”

It really does feel like just yesterday that the couple announced the news. Time flies when you’re in a pandemic I guess? Trainor and Sabara announced their pregnancy back in October on the Today Show and have continued keeping the public in the know on all of the intimate details — including the news that they are expecting a boy, although they’ve stayed mum on potential baby names so far.

One thing that’s crystal clear is how ecstatic the pair feel about having their first child. Trainor revealed to SheKnows that she has a special plan for her son: she has decided to record an album full of lullabies for him to enjoy. Talk about using your talents to the fullest! We cannot wait for them to welcome their sweet boy into the world.