If Your Kid is Obsessed With Cubcoats Face Masks, They’ll Love These Lookalikes

Welp, it’s 2021, and we’re still buying face masks. And if you’re a tired parent (who are we kidding?), that means possibly still struggling to get a squirmy kiddo to wear a mask — and keep it on. Thankfully, one brand took the kids face mask world by storm last year and actually made getting your little one to mask up pain free: Cubcoats. These masks were such a hit that even North West sported them. Celeb kids, they’re just like yours!

If you already stocked up on some of these precious animal-face printed face coverings for your kiddo, you may be at a loss for where else you can shop for face masks that they won’t refuse to wear. Turns out, there’s a solid collection of Cubcoats lookalike masks that little ones just might beg to put on. Most importantly, parents can breathe easier knowing their kid will have plenty of masks on hand that fit snug, so you won’t have to keep readjusting their mask in public.

Ahead, we’ve scoped out the most adorable kids face masks that any Cubcoats fan will approve of. From more spunky animal-clad styles to a cult-favorite disposable option that comes with fun stickers to customize their mask, these should hopefully get your kiddo through the second wave — and the rest of the pandemic (fingers crossed). And don’t forget to pick up some lanyards and straps to help them keep their mask on hand.

The Wallet-Friendly Pick

Image: Old Navy.

This three-pack is nearly a spitting image of the beloved Cubcoats styles. Leave it to Old Navy, one of the first major fast-fashion brands to hop on the affordable-kids-face-mask bandwagon in the beginning of the pandemic, to serve up kid-approved face coverings (complete with a laundry bag!). At just under $10 for the trio, it sounds too good to be true, but the price is right!

Variety 3-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Contoured Critter Face Masks for Kids $9.50 Buy now

Creative & Cute

Image: Etsy/Artly Masks.

The first place you probably went to back in March 2020 for cloth masks was most likely Etsy, and the offerings have only gotten more creative since then. Just look at this rosy-cheeked koala face! We’re sold, and we know your kids will be too.

Koala Face Mask $4.99+ Buy now

Cubcoats’ Cool Older Sibling

Image: OMG Accessories.

If your older kid is too old for Cubcoats, OMG Accessories has them covered — literally. This brand adds the cool factor to the animal-mask trend. The prints are a little more fierce, if you will.

Tiger Face Youth Mask $10.00 Buy now

Friendly Faces

Image: Gap.

Old Navy’s sister brand also has equally cute animal-themed kids face masks. These ones have filter pockets, and they also come in a purrfect kitty theme.

Kids Contour Mask with Filter Pocket (3-Pack) $4.00 Buy now

Tigers, and Pigs, and Bears — Oh My!

Image: Brave New Look.

If your kid likes to mix things up, er — can’t make up their mind — this four-pack gives them plenty of animal faces to choose from. Adjustable ear loops ensure a comfortable fit and stay put, while the PM2.5 filter offers more protection.

Little Animals Printed Kids Mask $28.00 Buy now

Celeb-Kid Approved

Image: evolvetogether.

These three-layer disposable masks have taken over celeb’s pandemic wardrobes — their kids included. Fans include Katie Holmes and Jennifer Lopez’s entire family. If your family’s been looking for something other than a blue disposable mask, these ones from evolvetogether just solved that conundrum. The masks come in neutral colors like black, white, and green, and each supports a different cause. The kids versions come with a fun pack of stickers so your child can embrace their inner artist and create a new design each time.

amazonia - 7 kids green face masks $8.97 for 7 Buy now

Zoo-tastic

Image: Cremoly.

If your kid doesn’t require a literal Cubcoats lookalike, you’ll want to add this zoo-themed animal mask into their rotation. These adjustable masks are made to filter out 99 percent of particles, are skin friendly, and have a metal nose bar for a snug fit.

Happy Zoo Kids Mask $13.99 Buy now

Bright and Quirky

Image: Amazon.

If they’re not into the more subtle, pastel-hued options, they’ll adore these extra bright picks. This six pack includes other animals not commonly seen on masks, like sharks and penguins.

HADIY 6pcs Kids Reusable Mouth Cover, $15.58 on Amazon.com Buy now

Panda-rific

Image: Maisonette.

Our mom-hack for finding chic kid and baby items? Go straight to Maisonette! Their collection of kids face masks didn’t let us down. This particular style by U.K. brand Dinoski even comes with an illustrated book about Patch the Panda.

Patch the Panda Face Mask $16.00 Buy now

