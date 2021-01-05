Count Whitney Port among the celebrity moms who have taken the tough step of opening up about their miscarriages in public. The designer, podcaster, and former Hills star shared on Instagram Monday that she had suffered her second pregnancy loss in as many years, and she revealed why this one was harder than the last.

“This is not an easy one,” Port wrote on Instagram. “We decided to start vlogging for our YouTube channel a couple months ago to share two stories: Renovating a new house and a new pregnancy journey. Sadly, I lost the pregnancy. Timmy and I weren’t sure if we still wanted to put this out there. I wasn’t sure I wanted to relive the pain. However, this time around, I felt differently about the situation. Last time, I don’t think I was ready to have another child, and I had different feelings about the miscarriage. This time, I really connected. I was actually excited and enjoying the pregnancy. I envisioned it all.”

Over on her YouTube channel, Port posted the first part of a five-part vlog series, called Everybody Loves Vlogging, that she and husband Tim Rosenman made together. Watching it, you can see why it would probably be easier to decide to delete the whole thing. Port is only seven weeks pregnant in the footage, but she seems really excited and hopeful about having another child. She shares little facts, like how hungry she is and when she’s grumpy and needs Rosenman to step back and not bother her. The two of them are really adorable as they tackle 3-year-old son Sonny’s sleep regression and tour the house they just bought, excited to make it their own.

The most poignant part is a moment in the car, when she tells Rosenman about being pregnant in the pandemic.

“I’m enjoying being pregnant because I can relax and not feel guilty about it, and we all get this time at home, and I have nowhere to be,” she says. “But I’m also ready to just have the baby so I can be in charge of my body and what I put in it, and not ever have to have any anxiety about getting pregnant ever again.”

“This is it, baby!” Rosenmen interjects to the camera. “You’re the last!”

“Probably,” Port says.

“Unless we love it and 10 years down the road, we’re like, squirt out another one,” he says, with the inadvertent breeziness of a dad.

“Or we can adopt,” adds Port, the person who actually has to be pregnant.

Miscarriages are more common than anyone really talks about — until recently, that is — occurring in 10-15 pregnancies out of 100, according to the March of Dimes. For Port, this loss doesn’t mean she and her husband are done trying to have a second child.

“I’m sad, but I’m OK, and we will try again,” she wrote on Instagram. “So here’s our story. I also have so much sadness in my heart for anyone that has to go through this or has gone through this. I know, though, that our community will share, band together and support — ’cause you always do.”

