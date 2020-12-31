The American Girl Doll of 2021 has just been announced, and she’ll have parents feeling nostalgic for a simpler time in our lives. The 18-inch blond doll dressed for mild outdoor adventures is named Kira Bailey, and she comes with possibly the cutest American Girl Doll accessories we’ve ever seen: baby koalas.

Here’s why this toy is making us a little wistful: The cause she champions is Australian wildlife protection and climate change. Those are very serious issues we do not ever want to downplay, but do you remember way back in January 2020 when the Australian wildfires seemed like the biggest tragedy we’d have to face all year? Thank you, American Girl, for children focus their energy on saving fuzzy creatures from wildfires — a tangible cause that is worthy but also easier to wrap their minds around than a global pandemic. (Which, AG did release a line of healthcare worker doll scrubs over the summer already.)

Not that Kira, a 10-year-old from Michigan, according to her story line, isn’t facing some heavy stuff.

“Whether she’s caring for an orphaned koala joey or facing a bushfire that’s threatening her great-aunts’ wildlife sanctuary in Australia, Kira confronts critical ecological issues, such as wildlife protection and the threat of climate change,” reads a press release about the doll’s launch. “Her story is particularly relevant given the wildfires continuing to threaten so much of the U.S.”

Now for the fun stuff: To care for the aforementioned koalas, kids can also get a wheeled travel case for the animals and an animal exam table. When Kira wants to change out of her practical skirt and hiking boots, she can wear koala PJs (with a girl’s set to match) and slippers, or a casual tie-dye wrap skirt and sandals. There is also a kangaroo and joey to join the sanctuary crew. And last, but our favorite of all, is the intricately detailed platform tent of our glamping dreams.

American Girl.

If you’ve got an American Girl fan in the house, tune in to Facebook Live at 3 p.m. ET for a special introduction to Kira hosted by Jenna Dewan.

American Girl partnered with NSW Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service, Inc. (WIRES) so that kids and their parents moved by Kira’s story can take real action too. The American Girl website includes links to donate to WIRES, and American Girl will match customer donations dollar for dollar up to $25,000 through December 30, 2021. We love when all that cuteness serves a purpose!

