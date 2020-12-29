For much of Dream Kardashian’s four years of life, her parents, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna, have disagreed about their custody arrangement. We hope that as of this month, that’s all over. According to Us Weekly, Kardashian and Chyna have come to an agreement for shared custody. After slinging serious accusations of drug use and mental health issues at each other early in 2020, their ability to arrive at this conclusion is welcome news.

“Commencing December 2, 2020, and on alternating weeks thereafter, respondent [Kardashian] shall have custody of the minor child from Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. through Saturday at 10:00 a.m.,” says a document obtained by Us. “Petitioner [Chyna] shall have custody of the minor child from Saturday at 10:00 a.m. through Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. commencing December 5, 2020, and alternate weeks thereafter.”

The agreement, which was reportedly reached without court intervention, includes a stipulation that neither parent can be under the influence of alcohol or other substances while they are caring for Dream.

Since their split in 2017, when Dream was just a few months old, their custody arrangement has been a roller coaster. They had an agreement filed in October 2017 that both parents reportedly ignored. In 2019, Kardashian was able to get 50/50 custody and stop paying Blac Chyna $20,000 a month in child support, citing a drop in his own income, according to E! Online. But then in January 2020, Kardashian petitioned for primary custody, accusing his ex of excessive drinking and cocaine use while Dream was in her care. Her lawyers then asked for Kardashian to submit to a mental health evaluation.

Keep in mind that Kardashian was the one who made things extra ugly after the breakup, trashing Blac Chyna on Instagram and posting nude photos of her.

“As a parent, [Kardashian] has created a lifelong volatile and hostile future through an obviously impulsive reaction and lack of control of his emotions,” Dr. Alisa Ruby Bash, a marriage and family therapist, told SheKnows of the revenge-porn incident at the time. “I’m sure with such a betrayal, there will be lifelong repercussions, such as anxiety and fear of intimacy.”

All of this is to say that we’re really rooting for this latest agreement to stick. Dream is old enough to start remembering any conflict, or lack thereof, between her parents, and she deserves to grow up in a peaceful co-parenting environment.

