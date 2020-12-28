What is a parent supposed to do when their ex is not quite participating in raising their children together? Iggy Azalea decided that publicly criticizing baby Onyx’s father Playboi Carti on Twitter might get him to step up. And her method may have actually worked.

In since-deleted tweets on Christmas Eve, Azalea called out Playboi Carti, from whom she split earlier this year. “Too bad you got an album out but can’t even come to Christmas with your own son,” she wrote, according to E! Online. “Imagine not flying out your family on Christmas but you have the girl you cheated on my entire pregnancy at your album party and magically me and my son can’t come for Christmas any more? TRASH.”

She left up a less specific tweet that says, “I would never decide to do something of my own free will that meant missing a milestone moment with my son & if you do you’re trash.”

We’re not sure whether her public airing of grievances is what tipped the scale, but something had changed by Sunday morning. “I’ve spoken to my bd and as fucked up as this shit’s been… it was for the best because now shits aired out & gonna change for the better w my son. That’s all I wanted.”

As proof of this, she retweeted a video Playboi posted of him and Onyx at the piano.

This did not, however, mean she was ready to reunite with her ex. “Girl, I said he’s being accountable, and we are giving him a chance to do right by his son,” she wrote. “Not a chance to do right by me, ain’t no take backs on that! We done. Forever. Ever. Everrrr. Never everrr. Again. No. Nope. Fuck no.”

Despite this conflict, Azalea seemed to be in a mood to share mostly positive aspects of her life as a new mom, and fun facts about baby Onyx, who was born in July. Answering fans’ questions, she tweeted that Onxy’s favorite TV show is CocoMelon (while mom hates it), he has teeth and loves mango, and he’s already sporting custom Jordans.

When one fan asked what she hopes he’ll be when he grows up, she responded, “That’s for him to decide. My job [is] to just introduce him to as many things as possible so he can find a passion.”

Maybe the rapper was thinking of her own love life when a fan asked how she’ll react to Onyx having a girlfriend one day.

“Firstly I’m teaching him to cook so he won’t be impressed by any ole girl who can scramble up an egg,” she wrote.

Azalea also explained that she’s strict about one thing for Onyx: his screen time.

I was raised in a home where as kids we were very limited with TV time.

my favorite memories are all the crazy games we would create ourselves, so I want the same type of thing for him.

“The main thing I am pretty crazy about is not letting him watch more than one show a day. I want him to have a big imagination,” she wrote. “I was raised in a home where as kids we were very limited with TV time. my favorite memories are all the crazy games we would create ourselves, so I want the same type of thing for him. Nothing against it though.”

