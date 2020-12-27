Dwayne Johnson Won ‘Girl Dad of The Year’ This Christmas

Dwanta, uh, we mean Dwayne Johnson has always been an amazing father to his daughters Tiana Gia, Jasmine Lia, and Simone. The holidays may have looked different this year, but that did not stop this girl dad from doing everything he could to make it a special and memorable day for his kids. ‘The Rock’ shared pictures of his Christmas with his family on his Instagram and it is too sweet. TBH, we’re going to go ahead and crown Johnson Girl Dad of The Year right here based on these photos and his captions alone. Take a peek at the sweet photos of the Johnson household festivities below!

“Dwanta spends months carefully planning for Christmas and this lil’ independent boss opens just one gift and decides she’ll open the rest later, but first we’re watching LION KING… for the 987th time,” he wrote, adding, “Dwanta’s gotten only 4hrs sleep and it’s only 9am, but it’s 5 o’clock somewhere so… tequila for breakfast?” Tiana might have a different version of holiday films than the rest of us, but we love that the proud papa happily complied, put on his Santa hat, and watched The Lion King anyway — even if it may be the hundredth time he’s done so!

And we love how he refers to 2-year-old Tiana as ‘this lil’ independent boss.’ Yes, to raising independent girls from a young age!!

The father of three also shared another image of his daughter gleefully taking a peek at all her gifts underneath the Christmas tree.

Johnson captioned his picture, “Christmas morning🎄7am. Not sure how she slept thru Rudolph and his fellow reindeer making all that noise last night 🤷🏾‍♂️, but this reaction upon walking downstairs and seeing what’s underneath our Christmas tree is truly what it’s aaaaaaallll about 🙏🏾.”

“For the record, the big guy Santa did eat ALL the cookies we left out last night — and ironically, the other big guy, Dwanta was up til 4am with a sugar high. What a coincidence 🤣🎅🏾 Merry Christmas, my friends to you and your families. And I know many of you do too, but man I live for these surprise moments. Love, Dwanta 🎅🏾🖤🎁” he added.

Johnson couldn’t be more right, capturing these moments is precious — and we’re so happy we were able to catch a glimpse of the joy. Clearly, the papa did an excellent job of making sure his family still felt the holiday spirit this year.

Before you go, check out our favorite face masks for kids:

