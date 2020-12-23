Chrissy Teigen Says She’ll Never Be Pregnant Again

Chrissy Teigen has been so admirably honest throughout her harrowing journey of pregnancy loss this year; Teigen’s son Jack was stillborn three months ago at only 20 weeks along. Despite the trolls who have branded Teigen’s bravery as “oversharing,” she has been steadfast in her conviction that sharing her own pain helps others going through similar loss feel less alone — and it absolutely does. The same goes for her transparency about the postpartum process, from grieving to honoring her body to making an effort to prioritize the kids she does have.

“This is me and my body, just yesterday,” Teigen wrote on Instagram Wednesday, December 23, along with a beautiful photo of her in which a postpartum belly is still visible. “Even though I’m no longer pregnant, every glance in the mirror reminds me of what could have been.”

As to her belly, Teigen writes “I have no idea why i still have this bump, honestly. It’s frustrating. But I’m proud of where this entire journey took my body and mind in other ways. I love being pregnant, so so much, and I’m sad I never will be again.”

Note that Teigen’s visible bump three months after birth and loss goes completely counter to how commenters from earlier this week were idealizing/trolling the also-three-months-postpartum Hilaria Baldwin and her nonexistent bump. The fact that two beautiful, rich, talented celebrity moms of multiple kids can and should have very different post-birth experiences and bodies just hammers home the fact that non-celeb mothers can, too.

As for Teigen, she is remarkably, bafflingly, always able to find the silver lining — and even the humor — in her own moments of confusion and grief. “I am lucky to have two amazing little ones,” she concludes her post, referring to Miles and Luna, her two kids with husband John Legend, “who are transforming into big little people more and more every single day. Anyhoo. Love u guys. Xx”

