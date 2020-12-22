Ashley Graham Just Revealed Her Favorite Sexy Nursing Bra — & It’s on Sale at Nordstrom

All nursing bras are not created equal. So when you discover one that’s not frumpy and makes you feel good, you hoard it like it’s your job. And finding a breastfeeding bra you can describe as sexy? Definitely a long shot, but thankfully, Ashley Graham found one that falls into that category.

In a recent video for Vogue, the model shared a week of her favorite mom uniforms, and she revealed her tried-and-true (and bedroom-ready) nursing bra. Like breastfeeding moms everywhere, Graham has to “whip a boob out all the time,” and she says this bra lets her easily do just that. And as if this celeb-mom intel weren’t enough of a gift to new moms, the bra is also on sale at Nordstrom.

The underwire nursing bra is by Le Mystère, and it’s just $56.77 on sale at Nordstrom (originally $66). You’d never know by looking at it that it’s a nursing bra, thanks to the dainty lace details. The full-coverage cups give the support new moms need, while the hidden clips provide breastfeeding access instantly. It’s literally named “Sexy Mama Nursing Bra,” so need we say more?

In the video, Graham spills plenty of other mom-approved finds and hacks that are downright brilliant. Instead of using an actual diaper bag, she reveals that she uses the Telfar bag (she has it in three colors) that recently broke the internet. ICYMI, this cult-favorite bag was one of Oprah’s favorite things this year, and it’s from a Black-owned brand. So, if you were already thinking of adding one of these cult-favorite bags to your cart — consider Oprah’s stamp of approval the icing on the cake.

Unfortunately the Telfar bag is still sold out everywhere (months after Oprah’s coveted list came out), so bookmark it on Amazon for now until it’s back in stock. The bra, however, is up for grabs, so add it to your cart now in case it sells out!

