The stunning nude maternity photos that Nikki Bella and Brie Bella shared in early July have a story behind them. On Thursday night’s episode of Total Bellas, we got a behind-the-scenes look at their photo shoot, as well as some backstory of what they were going through at the time.

“I really wanted to do this because [we’re] twins pregnant, we’re a week-and-a-half apart,” Brie Bella told photographer Cole Cameron before the shoot. “And I just feel like this is something really special so, I don’t want to miss this moment.”

That seems obvious, but what we also learned is that this intimate shoot was also done just before Nikki Bella had to leave Arizona to give birth. Apparently, her health insurance required her to be in California, or face steep out-of-pocket medical costs. This isn’t something either sister was pleased about.

“Without you I’m fucking scared,” Nikki confessed to Brie in the episode. “I feel like I’m going to come home with him and be like, what do I do? There’s not security there. With you, I have security and I have comfort, but I’m really scared to be a mom.”

Brie seemed to feel slightly abandoned too, especially since husband Bryan Danielson was on the road, leaving her and daughter Birdie on their own at home.

“Yeah, I know how to care for an infant. I’ve done it before, but I’ve never done it when there’s a toddler running around,” Brie said to her husband, expressing her worries.

So those are all the mixed emotions the sisters were carrying with them as they stripped down for their shoot.

“I just can’t believe this is going to be the last time we’re going to be pregnant together,” Brie said.

But they managed to joke around and have fun in front of the camera too. As they were posing together, Brie warned that they were fine getting close, “As long as our boobs don’t touch because we get weird about that.”

Everyone’s got their limits!

