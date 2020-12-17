Sophie Turner Gets Real About Giving Birth — & Slams Anti-Maskers

One of the many things we love about Sophie Turner is how unashamedly herself she is in every circumstance. The Game of Thrones star is definitely not one to stay quiet on things that bother her and isn’t afraid to spill some serious tea if need be. This time, Turner used her platform to shine a light on an important conversation. The actress took to her Instagram Story to call out anti-maskers and reflected on giving birth to baby Willa while wearing her face mask covering. See the clip below.

Fan account @lovelysophiet captured the clip from Turner’s story and shared on their page. In the video, Turner says, “If I can wear a mask while I give birth, you can wear a mask at Walmart. And that’s the tea,” before she actually takes a sip of tea.

Turner sharing her story on giving birth is one that anyone who has brought a child into the world during this pandemic can relate to. It also underscores the frustration plenty of birthing parents (rightfully) feel when faced with anti-maskers complaining about having to wear a mask for their grocery store trip — as opposed to, um, a day of labor and delivery.

Turner and husband Joe Jonas welcomed their daughter Willa back in July.

The star recently shared a new carousel of throwback pictures on her Instagram. One of which where Turner is seen showing off her baby bump alongside her boy band beau. She captioned her post, “Felt like we needed some content on this page… enjoy these throwbacks.”

We still haven’t seen a picture of the little one yet, but we hope that she gets her mother’s brave spirit.

