Taylor Hanson’s Seventh Baby is Here & Her Name Is…a Lot

If Taylor Hanson’s kids follow in their dad’s/uncles’ footsteps and start a family band, they’re officially going to be more than twice the size of their dad’s band, Hanson. That’s right: Taylor and wife Natalie Hanson just welcomed baby number seven (!!) and her name is a beautiful doozy.

“Meet our baby girl Maybellene Alma Joy, born Dec 7th 2020,” Taylor wrote on his Instagram this week, adding that “7 is a beautiful number.” It sure is — and what a beautiful face to go with it! Just look at this cutie, over on Mom’s IG too.

Now, Maybellene is a variant of the English name Mabel, which means loveable or easy to love — certainly true of this little gal. Alma means “good,” “spirit,” “soul,” and/or “loving.” And lastly, her second middle name, Joy, is self-explanatory. Yep, this is one loveable, loving, good, joyful soul. Talk about a good-vibes baby name.

“The process of choosing a name can be as unique as the name itself,” Natalie previously told People. “Sometimes the perfect name is a longtime love just waiting for the chance to be brought to life, other times you need to explore and patiently search out the name that is waiting for you to discover. Sometimes it’s a quick, unexpected moment of inspiration where you just know you’ve stumbled across the perfect name.” So why did she pile on the positivity when it came to naming her newest addition?