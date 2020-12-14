OK parents, be honest. How many of you are running out of new and creative places for your children to find their Elf on the Shelf — or just plain forgetting to move it each night?! Trust us, you’re not alone. Right there with you is Kim Kardashian West, who is also exhausted from hiding her children’s four different Elves around her house. The Skims founder has come up with a clever way for getting out of her commitment, and you might want to steal this one for yourself: She put her kids’ elves in quarantine for COVID-19.

Brilliant? Yup. A little dark? Also yup. Kardashian shared the move on her Instagram story, writing that her elves have contracted the coronavirus and thus have to quarantine for 10 days. It’s genius if not slightly morbid. (I mean, they could have just been exposed, right?) But hey, can you really blame her? Like many, this mom needed a break from the elf shenanigans. See below for more pictures of her elves obediently adhering to CDC guidelines.

“Guys, our elves have COVID,” she says in one video posted to her story, adding, “I can’t take it anymore!!! Our elves are in quarantine for 10 days. I keep forgetting to move them! I need a break 😂.”

Honestly, we’ve never related to this mama more.

In the video, the Keeping up With the Kardashians star further explains her rationale — not that exhausted parents everywhere aren’t in complete solidarity. “OK, so I couldn’t take it anymore because I forgot to move the elves one night. So, guess who is in quarantine for 10 days helping out right before Christmas? This gives mom a 10-day break. I hope they roll with it because…. I’m just tired and I can’t remember to move four elves every single night.”

Firstly, props to Kardashian for having set out to hide not one but four of those sneaky elves. (Although, really, we think one elf could have sufficed for all four kids, no?) Secondly, we love that she actually placed each one of the elves in a separate glass jar — quarantine done right. And as for how she’s explaining the elves taking a break to her kids? Well, the elves left a note.

“Hi North, Saint, Chi & Psalm, We are on a 10 Day Quarantine! We still have our magic and will be back to flying around in 10 days.” The holiday fun will continue in Kardashian’s house, just not now. And don’t worry, we expect the elves to make a full recovery and return to the world COVID free, very soon.

