Brie & Nikki Bella’s Partners Get Real About What Pregnancy Sex With the Twins Was Like

Everyone knows that Brie and Nikki Bella are just about as close as two sisters can be. They experienced pregnancy side-by-side and gave birth only a day apart. So it’s should come as no surprise that the duo share very intimate details of their romantic relationships with one another. But it goes beyond girl talk: It seems that the Bella twins are so close, their partners have followed in their footsteps and have developed a close, honest relationship — yep, even when it comes to talking openly about pregnancy sex with the twins.

In a new preview of Total Bellas, Brie’s husband, Daniel Bryan gets more candid than most brothers-in-law we know with Nikki Bella’s fiancé Artem Chigvintsev. It begins when Brie asks her husband to talk to Chigvintsev on behalf of her sister.

“So, this is mildly uncomfortable for me to talk about,” Bryan says in the new clip before momentarily pausing. “Brie asked me to talk to you about it because Nicole talked to her about it; about you being uncomfortable having sex with her right now.”

Basically, Nikki’s concerns became an adult version of telephone.

Chigvintsev sheepishly acknowledges his past comments before awkwardly laughing. In response to Bryan apologizing for his uncomfortable question, Chigvintsev reassures him by saying, “It’s okay. It stays in the family.”

Nikki’s fiancé explains he thinks it is “weird” because “there’s a whole baby inside there,” before asking the WWE wrestler his feelings about getting intimate with his own pregnant wife. Bryan explains that although he was initially nervous, the couple had already looked to their doctor for advice when Brie was pregnant with their first child, Birdie. According to Bryan, the doctor just rolled her eyes at him and told him he would not be hurting the baby.

But Chigvintsev, who is a professional dancer, remains unconvinced. He tells his brother-in-law that for him, it’s a mental block — not involving any physical concerns. “Like, there’s a whole human inside,” Chigvintsev reiterates.

In a final attempt to change Artem’s mind, Bryan shares that he read it’s actually good for the baby for the mom to experience orgasms. “So there’s that,” he says to Chigvintsev, “If you take it as a job.”

Chuckling, Chigvintsev says he could never tell his wife that, because she would kill him.

Whether or not Chigvintsev left that particular conversation convinced is unknown. However, we do know that Nikki Bella “didn’t even make it” to six weeks postpartum before having sex.

