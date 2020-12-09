Nikki Bella Talks Miscarriage Fears Amid Sickness

Pregnancy is a scary and confusing time for many expecting birth parents. Not only are you in the process of growing another human, but your own body requires much more care and attention. In a new episode of The Bellas Podcast, new mama Nikki Bella recalled getting so sick during her pregnancy, her doctor worried she could miscarry. Though (thankfully) baby Matteo is healthy and well now, Bella opened up about the horrifying moment she was diagnosed with influenza B.

“When I was at the doctor, they were really scared,” she told her sister Brie Bella on the podcast. “Because I got it so bad they were afraid I was gonna miscarry.”

Though she initially refused to take antibiotics for fear they would affect the fetus (at this time, Nikki was about eight weeks along), Nikki explained that at a certain point she had no choice.

“I finally got so bad,” Nikki said, “[the doctors] were like, ‘You have to be on Tamiflu.’ I remember I was just like, I can’t believe I’m taking this. Like, this sucks for my baby.”

According to the CDC, “Pregnant women are at increased risk for severe illness from influenza compared to non-pregnant women of reproductive age.” This is because of the rapid changes in the body’s systems — immune, respiratory, and cardiovascular. The CDC also notes that the medication Bella took is safe to take during pregnancy.

After taking Tamiflu, Nikki revealed that she was “bedridden for 10 or 11 days. That was miserable.”

Nikki Bella gave birth to her first baby with Artem Chigvintsev in August — just one day apart from her sister Brie.

Matteo’s birth was documented for the E! show Total Bellas. Sharing the news, Nikki wrote, “I am so incredibly excited to have you all begin the journey to the most incredible moment of my life and @theartemc life. The journey to Matteo.”

All’s well that ends well, and we are so glad that Nikki and baby Matteo are okay.

