Even celebs like Kim Kardashian have to endure the wrath of The Elf on the Shelf to make the holidays magical for her kids. However, she recently shared via Instagram stories that North and her cousin Penelope started to question if the elves actually go back to the North Pole by themselves every night. So, the Kardashian kids took matters into their own hands and set up Kim’s Miku smart baby monitor in the living room to get to the bottom of the Elfie mystery. Oh, and you can soon get the elf tracker—er, baby monitor—for $50 off!

She doesn’t confirm how their experiment unfolds, and if North and Penelope still believe in The Elf on the Shelf, but it’s safe to say she’d need to do some expert video editing to make it seem like the elves moved on their own. Kim, we’re all ears!

If you haven’t used your baby monitor in years, we honestly can’t think of a more creative way to find a new use for it. And, if you need one — whether you’re expecting or your kids are just as suspicious as North and Penelope—the Miku smart baby monitor she uses will be $50 off from December 10th-21st with the code HOLIDAY50 on the brand’s site. You’ll also get free 3-day shipping on all monitors. Maybe this was an early holiday gift from the elves themselves?

This handy device streams real-time video and audio, so we’re not sure how that editing part will work out or if that’s even a thing. But, those features certainly come in clutch if you’re using it as a baby monitor.

It can feel completely impossible to maintain The Elf on the Shelf game for 25 days straight — let alone continue to do it year after year. But if you enlist a baby monitor (or any kind of video camera, really) and scout innovative hiding spots for Elfie, the holiday tradition becomes a bit more suspenseful and fun?

So, if you start using this brilliant holiday mom hack going forward (that is, if you can hide yourself in the video), make sure to give North and Penelope a shout out!

