Well, 2020 was a year of many trends, but we have to say we’re here for this one: Pregnant celebrities sharing naked pics. And why not? They’re gorgeous, unashamed, and growing new humans to boot! And the latest is April Love Geary, who is expecting her third child with fiancé Robin Thicke.

Geary shared a naked pregnancy belly photo on Instagram this week, and of course the trolls came out to infiltrate the comment section. Thankfully, the model was not at all here for their criticisms — particularly those that smacked of slut-shaming; Geary shut them down almost immediately. And her response was deserving of applause.

Alongside her mirror selfie, Geary captioned the Instagram post, “Baby mama.” Thankfully, most of her comment section was filled with heart eyes and a bunch of well wishes being sent her way. But as there always is with any naked celeb pic, the antiquated perspective of asking “permission” from a spouse followed shortly in response to Geary’s pic.

“Girl!!! What are you doing 😩🤦🏽‍♀️” the user wrote.

“Mowing the lawn? What does it look like I’m doing???” Geary shot back.

The original commenter responded: “🤣🤣😂😂😂 it looks like you’re doing too much!!! Your body is for your husband to see not the 🌎 🤦🏽‍♀️.”

Geary, defending herself, wrote back, “I don’t have a husband????? Also, no man owns MY body.”

Though not yet married, the couple has been engaged since 2018. The model and Thicke’s third child will join daughters Lola and Mia, as well Julian, whom Thicke shares with his first wife Paula Patton. Geary announced her pregnancy in October with a snap on Instagram.

“Sorry we can’t hang out, there’s a pandemic & I’m pregnant… again. 🤍We love consistency!”

Geary is no stranger to criticism for…IDK, simply being comfortable in her body? Honestly, more power to her.

Before you go, click here to see kids who are following in their supermodel moms’ footsteps.

