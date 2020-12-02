A week after Meghan Markle published her moving New York Times op-ed revealing that she suffered a miscarriage in July, sources have been leaking reports about how and she and husband Prince Harry are doing in the aftermath of their loss. As devastating as a miscarriage can be for couples, it seems like they’re going to be OK, according to the latest news.

An unnamed source told Us Weekly that Harry and Meghan are “focusing on moving forward,” though the loss was “absolutely devastating.”

“They still struggle to even think about it, but have supported each other through the agony,” the source said. “In many ways, the loss has brought them closer together and made them stronger.”

We don’t know how true this is, nor whether this source is really in a position to know such matters, but we can tell certain things from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s actions. For one, Markle made the brave move to write about her loss in the Times, for the sake of others suffering similar losses in 2020, and she totally didn’t have to. That wouldn’t have been easy to do with out the support of a healthy relationship.

“In the pain of our loss, my husband and I discovered that in a room of 100 women, 10 to 20 of them will have suffered from miscarriage,” she wrote last week. “Yet despite the staggering commonality of this pain, the conversation remains taboo, riddled with (unwarranted) shame, and perpetuating a cycle of solitary mourning.”

Another bit of proof that they’re “moving forward” is the fact that Harry and Meghan continue to work both together and apart for the causes that are close to their hearts.

On Tuesday, Harry gave an interview to help with the launch of the environmentally focused streaming platform WaterBear. He didn’t exactly mention his personal loss, but spoke of the general awfulness of 2020.

“It’s been a universally tough year for everybody,” he said. “Somebody said to me at the beginning of the pandemic, it’s almost as if Mother Nature has sent us to our rooms for bad behavior. To really take a moment and think about what we’ve done. … It certainly reminded me how interconnected we all are.”

He also made an oblique mention of son Archie, who has inspired him to work even harder to preserve the environment.

“The moment you become a father everything really does change because then you start to realize, well, what is the point in bringing a new person into this world when they get to your age and it’s on fire? We can’t steal their future. We really can’t. That’s not the role, that’s not job we’re here for.”

