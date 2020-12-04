Black Friday may be behind us, but if you forgot to grab a few things, it’s not too late to score deals on the gifts your family wants this year. And if some new designer duds are at the top of their list —kids and adults included — we’ve just discovered a secret online store that carries everyone’s favorite denim brand for less. Thanks to Zulily, you can score Levi’s jeans, outerwear, and sweats (our go-to pick right now, of course) for a fraction of the cost.

In case you’re not familiar, Zulily is a one-stop-shop for a variety of must-have items — from clothing to Dyson vacuums — at prices you won’t be able to resist. Plus, some products are exclusive, so if you’re all about unique gifts, you’ve just hit the jackpot. On top of that, if you see a better deal elsewhere, they’ll price match it. While Zulily is mainly a flash-sale site, some things are more permanent, like the Levi’s shop.

One of the most iconic American fashion brands for the entire family is undoubtedly Levi’s, so if you’re looking to complete your kid’s or significant other’s wardrobe with some updated outerwear or loungewear for online learning and working from home, Zulily’s got your back. These can’t-miss finds on tons of Levi’s items are guaranteed to impress.

Ahead, check out the Levi’s jeans, outwear, and athleisure items we’re putting under the tree this year. And don’t forget to bookmark Zulily so you can score unbelievable deals all year!

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Zulily is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Classic Sweats

Image: Levi’s.

This sporty tracksuit will keep your kiddo comfy and cozy wherever they go. And at just $22 for the top and bottoms, we’re grabbing a couple sets so we’ve got a back-up.

Charcoal Heather Logo Sweatshirt & Charcoal Racer Sweatpants $22.99 Buy now

Candy-Colored Sweatshirt

Image: Levi’s.

It’s the perfect time to add some new sweatshirts to your kid’s collection without breaking the bank. This pastel pink version gives boring sweats a run for their money — even the most stylish youngsters will approve of this fun take on sweats.

Rose Shadow Logo Crewneck Sweatshirt - Girls $19.99 Buy now

Cool Mom Jeans

Image: Levi’s.

Don’t forget to treat yourself to a little something while shopping for everyone else. Zulily has tons of Levi’s jeans, tees, and leisurewear you’ll want to live in.

Lapis Maui Waterfall Classic Straight-Leg Jeans - Women $35.69 Buy now

Next-Level Outerwear

Image: Levi’s.

While you might not be buying fancy holiday outfits for your kids this year, you’ll still need to get them some cozy jackets. You can get your little ones bundled up for less thanks to the abundant Levi’s outerwear options, which includes this next-level puffer coat they’ll actually be excited to wear.

Black Camo Chance Hooded Puffer Coat - Boys $34.99 Buy now

Updated Denim

Image: Levi’s.

Trade in his worn-out hoodie for this seriously cool black trucker jacket. If the guy in your life only owns a blue denim jacket, he can mix things up with this more stylish version that won’t completely go out of his comfort zone.

Black Button-Up Lamar Big Trucker Denim Jacket $58.79 Buy now

