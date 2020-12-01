Marriage is certainly not for everyone — and it’s far from a permanent state — but it does still have certain advantages when it comes to paperwork. In the upcoming episode of Total Bellas, Nikki Bella has to confront this fact as she and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev get ready to welcome their son Matteo into the world.

“I was just talking to Artem and he has no will,” Nikki told her sister Brie Bella in a clip on Us Weekly.

“Artem doesn’t have a will?” Brie said, incredulous. “Nicole, he needs to get one. And because you guys aren’t married, you really have to kind of sit down and think of all these different little parts.”

Chigvintsev would hardly be the first adult not to draw up a will until having a child — most of us don’t even consider our mortality all that seriously until we’re responsible for someone else’s life. But since he and Nikki are not yet married, it is definitely important to get something in writing that would provide for their child should, I don’t know, some tango stunt go totally awry on the set of Dancing With the Stars. Drawing up a will is a very necessary bit of homework we’ve all got to complete.

But Brie made things extra awkward by also bringing up other contingency plans her sister might want to make.

“And you guys also need to come up with a good co-parenting plan just in case of anything,” she said. Which, sure, but this statement is dangerously close to “smug married” territory. Married parents should also think about what they’d do if they split up.

In a previous trailer for this season of Total Bellas, the sisters also contemplated a possible breakup of the parents-to-be. “Matteo would come with me because I’m the mother,” Nikki said of how she assumes they’d handle custody.

OK, relax, everyone. No one’s breaking up at the moment, that we know of. They’re just getting their ducks in a row, like responsible grownups. And we hope that the show maybe nudges others to log into Legal Zoom or call up a lawyer to get those wills done ASAP.

“It’s definitely difficult to have these conversations about planning our futures, especially not being married,” Nikki said in a confessional. “It’s the paperwork and all this that takes love out of the game and that just freaks me out.”

