This Celeb-Favorite Baby Brand Just Dropped the Chicest Nursery Essentials We’ve Ever Seen

One of the most delightful parts about prepping for a new baby is no doubt decking out the nursery. The downside? While precious, cute baby décor and gear does not always come with a cute price tag to match. That is, until now. Thanks to the celeb-favorite baby brand (fans include Ayesha Curry, Shay Mitchell, and Ashley Graham), Lovevery, you can now get actually cool home items for baby that won’t break the bank.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

If you’re not familiar, Lovevery is known for its Montessori-inspired play essentials that are made of high-quality and eco-friendly materials. The stage-based play products are anything but average: you won’t find any loud-colored toys that ruin your home’s décor here. These expertly designed toys look like literal works of art, and the brand’s new home offerings do too.

Lovevery’s home collection boasts thoughtfully made home products for baby that you won’t mind having on display (in fact, you’ll wish you could have some of the bedding items in your size). The line includes reversible quilts, organic swaddle sets, changing pads, crib sheets, silicone placemat sets, and a genius nap mat. Prices range from $30-$100, so we give this chic and budget-friendly line a parents’ stamp of approval.

Ahead, check out the seriously covetable items you need to add to your baby’s nursery, and make sure to check out Lovevery’s stage-based play products to match your little one’s new swoon-worthy home items!

Double-Sided Quilt

Image: Lovevery.

Can’t decide if you want a rainbow nursery or one that’s more simple? You don’t have to decide thanks to this reversible cotton quilt, which also comes in two other double-the-fun styles.

Organic Baby Quilt $100.00 Buy now

Playful Crib Essential

Image: Lovevery.

Elevate a standard changing table with a set of these complimentary changing pad covers. The organic cotton will keep your little one comfy, and the durable material will last through numerous machine washes.

Organic Changing Pad Covers $30.00 Buy now

Artistic Swaddles

Image: Lovevery.

Are they baby essentials or décor for your own room? It’s hard to tell these beauties are actually swaddles — you can choose from a set of two or three.

Organic Swaddle Packs $30.00 Buy now

Educational Dining Accessory

Image: Lovevery.

Snack time just got more fun with this colorful, silicone placemat set. But it’s more than just fun to look at: it teaches your little one where everything goes on the table thanks to colorful outlines.

Montessori Placemat & Utensils $35.00 Buy now

Zoo-Approved Prints

Image: Lovevery.

These hand-painted animal prints look anything but cartoon-ish, so they’re the perfect accent for a sophisticated nursery room. Create a focal point with their favorite animal above their crib, or create a gallery wall with a few of them. Best of all, the shatter-resistant cover will give you peace of mind.

Animal Friends Framed Prints $35.00 Buy now

For more parent-approved picks, check out these ethical toy brands we’re shopping this holiday season: