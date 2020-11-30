The Best Kids Deals From Nordstrom’s Cyber Monday Sale — & Yep, Face Masks Are 50% Off

We’re in the home stretch of Cyber Week madness, and if you haven’t checked out Nordstrom’s seriously unreal deals, you won’t want to miss out. Aside from picking up a few luxurious treats for yourself (like some Le Creuset cookware or UGG boots), you’ll want to check out the abundant kids and baby deals happening.

We already discovered that Cubcoats hoodies are 40 percent off right now, but there are plenty of other kids deals in store that’ll help you tackle your kid’s holiday list for less. Adidas sneakers, name-brand outerwear, and yes, even face masks are majorly discounted.

Ahead, check out the can’t-miss kids deals we’re shopping from Nordstrom’s Cyber Monday event. And when you’re done, make sure to shop these other Cyber deals we’ve scoped out.

Safety First —52% Off

Since we’re heading into a second wave, it’s time for a face mask restock. Fortunately, Nordstrom has plenty of cute and comfy face mask packs for kids on sale. This set of four is just $8 — this is not a drill!

Magic Hoodie —40% Off

There’s a good chance your kiddo has one of these stuffed-animal-hoodie hybrids on their wishlist, so might as well stock up on some now that they’re 40 percent off. They’ve got everything from Frozen to Star Wars styles to please your Disney fan.

UGG-tastic—30% Off

We can get behind some luxurious UGG boots for our youngsters when they’re 30 percent off. The shimmery fabric is perfect for your stylish little one.

Sneaker Star—51% Off

Take your kid’s streetwear style to the next level with these cult-favorite Stan Smith sneakers. Better yet, you can match if you’ve got a pair (or you can shop some adult ones here).

Winter Essential—30% Off

Frigid temps are around the corner, so now’s the time to make sure your kid has everything they need to bundle up in style. This plush-lined The North Face coat is just $77 (originally $110), and it’ll last them through years of outdoor play. It even has an internal draft flap to keep the icy air out.

