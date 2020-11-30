Right before Black Friday, we discovered that QVC had out-of-this-world deals on Nintendo Switch bundles, which never happens. And on this fine Cyber Monday, we’ve been handed another early holiday gift: more Nintendo Switch deals from HSN! Warning: They’re bound to sell out, so hop on these deals now.

While you can currently get the system by itself for $199 at Target and Amazon, these bundles save you a lot of money considering they come with must-have accessories and some games too. Whether you’re looking for a basic kit that just comes with a case and headphones (so your kid’s all-day gaming doesn’t drive you off the wall), or if you want an all-inclusive bundle that’s loaded with extras, you can have your pick. The discounted bundles range from $314 to around $514.

Image: Nintendo.

if you just want the basics, this essentials bundle is the cheapest option (originally $350). It includes a case, headphones, and a glass screen protector.

Nintendo Switch Lite with Accessories $314.99 Buy now

Or, if you want to go all out, may we suggest this decked-out set?

Image: Nintendo.

They’ve even got an Animal Crossing bundle for $50 off, which boasts a limited-edition design and of course, the game.

Exclusive! Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing New Horizons SE and Accessories $549.99 Buy now

If you’ve already got the gaming system, HSN also has discounts on Switch games too, starting at $24.

We’re not sure how long these deals will last, so if a Nintendo Switch is at the top of your kid’s wish list this year (er— or yours), don’t hesitate to add one to your cart because who knows how long these deals will last. Plus, there’s even free shipping, so how could you go wrong?

