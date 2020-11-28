If there’s a Cubcoats hoodie on your kid’s wish list this holiday season but you haven’t bought it yet, you’re in luck: The cult-favorite 2-in-1 transforming hoodies are hugely discounted right now thanks to Amazon’s Cyber Weekend sale, so it’s the perfect time to finally hit the checkout button in your cart. Yup, The Black Friday deals aren’t over yet — and you can score a Cubcoats hoodie for a whopping 50% off!

Stocked in a variety of lovable characters from PAW Patrol to Disney, a Cubcoats hoodie makes both an adorable plushie and a practical top that’s perfect for the approaching cold weather. The brand also makes adorable face masks. (North West and Reign Disick are fans, and hey, if something is cute enough for Kourtney and Kim Kardashian’s kids….)

And while we’re going to take a wild guess and say that the Kardashians probably didn’t buy their kids’ Cubcoats on Amazon, you’re still getting the same exact thing — except, again, these are 50% off. (They’re also on sale at Nordstrom, so you have plenty of options available.) So make your little Mouseketeer happy with these Frozen and Star Wars Cubcoats, and feel good yourself knowing that you got them at a fraction of the price. Just hurry, because they’re not going to last long.

Cubcoats Olaf 2 in 1 Transforming Classic Zip Up Hoodie

Your heart will absolutely melt at the sight of your little one in this Olaf hoodie this winter.

Cubcoats Kids Convertible 2-in-1 Face Mask and Wrist Band (Syd Syd)

Baby Shark doo doo, doo doo doo doo. All Cubcoats face masks transform into wristbands, making it easier for them (and you!) to keep track of where it is at all times.

Cubcoats Mickey Mouse 2 in 1 Transforming Hoodie and Soft Plushie

Missing trips to Disney a little extra right now? We are, too. Hold your little one over with this Mickey Mouse hoodie — the most adorable way to get your Disney fix.

Cubcoats Chase Paw Patrol Toy Stuffed Plushie and 2 in 1 Zip Up Kids Hoodie

If your kid loves PAW Patrol, make your child’s day with this Chase Plushie. The ears are a bonus for us.

