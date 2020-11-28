Kids Crocs & More Styles Are Up to 50% Off Today

Regardless of the season, finding comfortable footwear for our kiddos is a must (indoors and outdoors). We’re willing to shell out a pretty penny for functional footwear, especially now as the temperature drops and we need to keep our toes nice and warm. Luckily, there are lots of great deals this Black Friday so you don’t have to break the bank trying to keep your feet comfy. Among those deals is Crocs — a fan-favorite brand for a reason. After all, kids love Crocs.

These lightweight shoes are essentially a cozy squishy marshmallow you wear on your feet. And luckily for parents everywhere, they are super portable, wipe clean, and ready to tackle anything this season (and your kids) will throw at ’em. From the tried-and-true classic clog to the perfect pull-on rain boot to a pair of slides, Crocs does it all. Shop some of our favorite discounted Black Friday winning picks your little ones are sure to love.

Kids’ Baya Clog

These cozy shoes come in eight different vibrant colors, from Volt Green to Ice Blue and they’re incredibly comfortable to wear around the house. A timeless classic you could never go wrong with. Except now they’re even better because they’re on sale.

Kids’ Handle It Rain Boot

No need to avoid puddles with these waterproof rain boots. Keep your kid’s toes warm and dry with these lightweight shoes that are practically made for rainy day, puddle-jumping fun. Plus, the oversized handles make them easy for kids to put on and take off.

Kids’ CitiLane Roka Slip-On

These soft slip-ons are made with ventilated material that is roomy and features a vintage-inspired style. Your kids will be ready for long walks and playground trips with these cushy foam footbeds.

Kids’ Swiftwater™ Expedition Sandal

We’ve all had those moments where we’re accidentally caught in the middle of unexpected rain. The herringbone flex grooves provide great traction around water and the upper section has two adjustable straps for a custom fit.

